When Jared Dey walked through the end of the tunnel in the south end zone of Kyle Field on Monday morning, he was brought to tears.

Dey looked up and around at the empty stadium that was filled with over 97,000 fans just two days prior, and then he turned to his wife, Karina, with a simple message: This wasn’t supposed to happen.

A behind-the-scenes tour for Dey is part of his sight-seeing tour because he might not be able to see at all someday soon. Three years ago, the San Antonio resident was told he had six months left before he would lose his vision due to a series of medical complications. Today, Dey still has partial sight in his right eye. But he says that’s not a guarantee tomorrow.

With his vision dwindling by the day, Dey has set out to fulfill as many bucket list items before he inevitably loses his sight for good. Going onto Kyle Field through the team tunnel was on his list. He had a chance to do so Monday, along with stops in the Kyle Field press box and suites.

“This whole journey that I’m on is basically to make memories for the fact when my eyes close and I can’t see anything anymore, I can go back to this day and remember walking out of that tunnel,” Dey said.

The summer of 2020 was full of medical problems and difficulties for Dey.

First, he started having problems seeing out of his left eye. A trip to the hospital revealed he had a detached retina that stemmed from Type 2 diabetes. Although there was no guarantee vision would be restored, Dey had surgery to reattach the retina.

Tragedy struck two days later when Dey’s father passed away. Dey’s recovery called for a 12-day process, but family matters called and forced him to cut it short. A follow-up visit to the doctor indicated the surgery didn’t work, so doctors tried again, but the procedure was done too soon and Dey lost complete vision in his eye.

“If you look at him, you wouldn’t know he is blind in one eye and you wouldn’t know that he can’t see very well out of the other one and is losing vision there pretty rapidly,” Karina said.

At the same time, Jared went into Stage 4 kidney failure and began dialysis while searching for a potential donor. Fortunately in a 1-in-a-100,000 chance, Karina was a perfect match to be a kidney donor for Jared. They underwent surgery in June 2021.

“It’s been a lot that we’ve gone through in the last couple of years,” Karina said, “but he’s stayed positive.”

Although things began to take a turn for the better for the Deys, Jared said he realized this past December that his vision was changing.

“I decided let’s do the things we can while we can,” he said.

Sports has been a constant in Jared’s life. He hails from the Atlanta area where football is everything, similar to Texas. Dey dreamed of going to Texas A&M University, but it didn’t happen. He married an A&M graduate, though, and is an Aggie fan. Dey said he has a photo of A&M players walking out of the tunnel from last season, which prompted him to include that on his bucket list.

Other things include going on a cruise, visiting Hawaii where Dey’s family is from, and meeting musicians like Garth Brooks and Cody Johnson. The Deys already took a trip to Europe earlier this year.

The one that stands out above them all, Jared said, was being able to see Karina in her wedding dress. Despite the taboo around tradition, Jared had Karina send him a photo of her in the dress when she picked it out since the longevity of his vision was uncertain.

“It’s a couple of different things here and there that might seem silly to some people, but to him will make a lot of memories,” Karina said.

If the day comes Jared can no longer see, he noted that if he’s listening to a game and hears players running out of the tunnel, he will understand what that’s like.

“There’s people in this building that work here every day and walk out of that tunnel and it means nothing,” Jared said. “And for me, it’s one of the biggest things I’ve ever done.”