Lunar New Year celebration set for Monday at Sbisa Dining Hall

Aggie Dining will host a Lunar New Year celebration at Sbisa Dining Hall on Monday. The event is open to the public and will feature Asian-style foods and entertainment. Door admission at Sbisa Dining Hall is $13 for an all-you-can-eat meal. Only credit or debit cards are accepted.

Lunar New Year begins on Sunday and will mark the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Sbisa Dining Hall’s team of chefs will feature an Asian-style menu, including Korean BBQ street tacos, drunken noodles with beef, potstickers with a soy sauce glaze, eggrolls with an Asian-style slaw, and more.

Soaring Phoenix, a Houston-based volunteer group, will perform a traditional lion dance with live music at 7 p.m. The performers include current A&M student Austin Lam, who has performed with the group since he was in the fifth grade.

“To me, having Soaring Phoenix perform at Texas A&M means that A&M is very aware of cultural differences,” said Lam, who is majoring in mechanical manufacturing engineering technology and is a member of the Corps of Cadets, in a release. “It also teaches others about things that they might not have known before, such as the traditional art of lion dancing.”

Members from A&M’s Asian Presidents Council, Taiwanese American Student Association, and the Chinese Student Association will attend the event to provide information about their student organizations, their impact on campus and the meaning behind Lunar New Year, according to a release.