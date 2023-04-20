When Linda McCaul was a student at Texas A&M University in the 1980s, she attended Aggie Muster with her father, Lowry Mays.

Since then, McCaul had kept a pact with her late father: Whoever passed away first, the other would attend Aggie Muster in person to say “Here” when the other's name was called.

On Friday, McCaul will fulfill that pact and attend the Campus Muster ceremony at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena where Mays, A&M Class of 1957 and namesake of Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School, will have his name read after he passed away last September at age 87. McCaul will be joined by her three children, who are current A&M students.

“None of my other siblings went to Texas A&M, so it was always this connection between my dad and I, and now I have three children there and they will come with me to the service because it’s very important to me to carry the tradition on,” said McCaul, A&M Class of 1987. “It’s the third generation, I think, that’s important to have follow the Aggie traditions, and Aggie Muster is probably one of the oldest and most solemn traditions.”

The tradition of Aggie Muster began in 1883 and honors current and former A&M students, as well as faculty and staff members, who have died in the past year. During Muster ceremonies, a “Roll Call for the Absent” is held where names of Aggies who passed away in the last year are read and family and friends respond with “Here” and light a candle in honor of them.

Muster events will begin at sunrise Friday (6:51 a.m.) when a Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent will be held at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center. The roll call will take around 2 1/2 hours to complete as over 1,200 names will be read. Most names are ordered by earliest A&M class year and alphabetized within their class year. McCaul said Mays' name will be read around 7:30 a.m. and she's already sent links to family members to watch online.

Tyson Voelkel, A&M Class of 1996 and President and CEO of the Texas A&M Foundation, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Campus Muster ceremony. There are 134 names set to be called at the Campus Muster ceremony, including Mays.

“I hope my speech helps share why Texas A&M is unique and why we have a responsibility to work together to solve some of the most complex problems facing society today,” Voelkel said in a statement. “We should never allow complacency or entitlement to dominate our culture or the American way of life. Aggies who have come before us are the reason we stand proud today and why we strive for excellence in all we do."

Serving as the Campus Muster speaker is an honor of a lifetime and is the soul of what it means to be an Aggie, Voelkel said.

“Of all our traditions, Muster stands alone as the most unifying in my opinion,” Voelkel said. “Regardless of wealth, color, faith or political affiliation, Aggies all come together to remember those who have passed in a symbolic roll call. Each name carries with them a unique life story, and a candle is lit in their honor. Each flame symbolizes so much. Whether you’re attending the ceremony in Reed Arena or any of the Muster events around the world, you know that you’ll find no strangers in the room. Only Aggies.”

Muster is now as much a family tradition for McCaul as it is an A&M tradition, she said. Her father earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at A&M and was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He later served on the A&M System Board of Regents, including when McCaul was an A&M student. A&M’s business school was endowed by Mays in 1996 with a $15 million gift and A&M officials renamed the school after him in 2002.

McCaul’s husband, Michael, is the U.S. Representative for Bryan-College Station and House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman. She recently traveled to Taiwan with her husband, who led a bipartisan delegation that met with senior Taiwanese officials and business leaders, and said she put herself in her father’s shoes since Mays served in the Air Force and was stationed in Taiwan in the late 1950s where he laid a pipeline.

After Mays served in the Air Force, he received his MBA from Harvard and then returned to Texas. In 1972, he founded the San Antonio Broadcasting Company, which later became Clear Channel Communications. McCaul said she’s grateful for her father’s endeavors and noted her top takeaway from him and her late mother was if you are blessed, you give back.

“My father gave back in many, many ways,” McCaul said. “He continued to give back in many, many ways. MD Anderson is near and dear to his heart, as well, and Texas A&M University. I would say those are his two things he loved giving back to the most.”

Aside from Campus Muster, the largest of all Muster ceremonies, there will be over 260 Aggie Musters held around the world, including at least nine Muster ceremonies in the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos County A&M Club will host its Muster ceremony at the Legends Event Center in Bryan. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Frank B. Ashley III, executive associate dean and senior professor at A&M’s Bush School of Government and Public Service, will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 and can be bought at the door.

Three other Muster ceremonies will be held in College Station. The Buzzard B2 & Friends/Class of ’66 Muster ceremony will be at the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center. The cost is $50. The Class of 1970 will have an informal class gathering and Muster ceremony at Gate 12 Bar & Grill at 11 a.m. to read the Class of 1970 Roll Call. A free Muster gathering will be held at Stonewater Village in Pebble Creek at the pergola at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a chair, a beverage and a snack to share.

The Robertson County A&M Club will hold its Muster ceremony at the Schultz Lake House at 1458 Schultz Road in Franklin. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. will a ceremony to follow. The event is outside and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. Donations are accepted. The Class of ’69 Muster ceremony will be held at The Amish Barn at Edge. Dinner and a program will begin at 6 p.m. and the guest speaker will be Michael Bottiglieri, A&M Class of 1989, who is the Texas A&M Foundation’s development director for the Bush School. Cost is estimated to be $30.

The Washington County A&M Club will hold its Muster ceremony at the Blizzard Senior Activity Center in Brenham from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and a meal will be served.

To find other Muster ceremonies, visit aggienetwork.com/muster/search. To watch the Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent, visit MusterLive.AggieNetwork.com.