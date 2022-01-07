 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime Texas A&M staff member Lane Stephenson dies at 86
Longtime Texas A&M staff member Lane Stephenson dies at 86

Lane Stephenson

Lane Stephenson, Texas A&M University's' news director for more than 50 years, died Friday. He was 86.

Stephenson was hired by then-Texas A&M University President Gen. James Earl Rudder in 1966 to direct the university's news and information services.

He witnessed many changes to campus, including the integration of women and Black students in the 1960s.

Stephenson retired from the university in 2017 and jokingly told The Eagle at the time that he probably knew half the people whose names are on the buildings and who have statues on campus. 

Stephenson earned a bachelor's degree in journalism in 1957 from the University of North Texas and served three years of active duty in the Marine Corps before serving another 20 as a member of the reserves.

Funeral services were pending on Friday.

