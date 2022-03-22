Longtime former A&M professor ‘Dr. Litz’ dies at age 72

Longtime former Texas A&M University professor Kerry Litzenberg, known by many students as “Dr. Litz,” died last Thursday at age 72.

Litzenberg spent 41 years as a professor in A&M’s Department of Agricultural Economics. He started as an assistant professor in 1978 and retired in 2019 after serving as a Regents Professor and Minnie Stevens Piper Professor.

According to AgriLife Today, Litzenberg’s main roles at A&M included teaching and research in agribusiness management, food and agriculture sales, sales management, and human resource planning and performance appraisal. He was also involved in applied research for agribusiness education, structure, marketing, sales management, operational decision-making and strategic management.

Rodolfo Nayga, head of A&M’s Department of Agricultural Economics, told AgriLife Today that Litzenberg is the “founder and father” of what is now the Weston AgriFood Sales Program, creating it from scratch.

During his time at A&M, Litzenberg was honored with the Eppright Professor of Undergraduate Teaching Excellence title. He also was given the Presidential Professor of Teaching Excellence Award, the Texas A&M Association of Former Students Distinguished Teaching Award and the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Teaching Excellence Award.

In 2019, Litzenberg co-authored a book, “Launchers” with a former student that targeted young adults figuring out how to get their careers started or relaunched.

Litzenberg’s three daughters — Karen Zuhn, Jane Crouse and Sara Rueda — all graduated from A&M. Rueda is the principal at Davila Middle School in Bryan. Litzenberg’s grandson, Trey Zuhn III, plays football at A&M.

Services for Litzenberg will be held Friday at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service following at 1:30 p.m. A private interment will follow at the Aggie Field of Honor Cemetery in College Station.