Local couple named Texas A&M’s parents of the year

Local couple Raye Leigh and Jonathan Stone have been named Texas A&M 2022-23 Parents of the Year.

Raye Leigh, A&M Class of 1991, is an assistant director in the Memorial Student Center Student Programs office and has worked in the MSC for over 15 years. Jonathan, A&M Class of 1990, is the technical production director at Antioch Community Church in Bryan.

“It took me about 30 minutes to process what was happening,” Jonathan Stone said in a release. “This is a tremendous honor, and I am humbled by the significance of such a recognition.”

A&M students are able to nominate their parents and family members as Parents of the Year. The Aggie Parent and Family Ambassadors select the winners based on their character and embodiment of the A&M core values.

The Stones were nominated by members of A&M’s MSC Student Conference on National Affairs (SCONA) student organization at Texas A&M, including their children, Sophia, Joshua and Alathea, who attended Bryan High School and are now all at A&M. The Stone children first heard the news at a routine weekly MSC SCONA meeting.

“Selfless service is a central part of my family’s identity,” Sophia Stone said.

In a release, Sophia Stone recalled when her parents helped other students carry boxes and converse with other parents after helping her move into her dorm as a freshman at A&M.

“[My father] lives by the phrase ‘walk into a room and ask yourself, how can I make this place better?’” Sophia said in a release. “He always strives for excellence and inspired me to do the same. They also taught me the importance of service and relationships. When they were done helping me, that didn’t mean they were done helping. They not only took the time to serve others, but built relationships with them at the same time.”

When asked about the impact her mother has had on A&M students, Sophia said, “The students that leave her organizations always attribute their growth as people and leaders to her leadership and mentorship.”