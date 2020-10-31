Kellen Mond leads Aggies past Arkansas, 42-31

In a series that has been marked by close games over recent history, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond made sure the Aggies had little with which to fret in a 42-31 win at Kyle Field Saturday.
The senior quarterback posted another career night, completing 21-of-26 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 32 yards. Mond’s 80.8% clip passing was the highest of his career.
On a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end JalenWydermyer in the third quarter, Mond passed former Aggie quarterback Johnny Manziel for career total yards. Mond needed 267 Saturday to claim the school record. Mond already holds the career school records for completions, pass attempts and passing yards.
“It’s special,” Mond told ESPN after the game. “I just think about all the days, putting in all the work with a lot of leaders, like Christian Kirk. ... I just look at my growth and I can’t thank my teammates enough."
Before Mond stole the spotlight, the Razorbacks (2-3) began their first drive led by transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks. The former Florida quarterback went 4-for-4 on the Hogs' opening drive for 24 passing yards and rushed for 35 on two carries. The 12-play drive culminated in a 6-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks, who gained leverage on Aggie defensive back Devin Morris on an out route.
A&M’s offense responded immediately, running the ball four times in an eight play drive that set up a 35-yard play-action pass from Mond to Ainias Smith for a touchdown. As has become the norm for Smith, the athlete tiptoed his way along the sideline before slipping inside the pylon.
Smith showed his wiggle again on the Aggies next drive, slaloming through Arkansas defenders for a 15-yard touchdown rush. The sophomore was initially rule down at the one-yard line, but a review proved he rolled on top of an Arkansas defender before extending the ball into the end zone.
Wydermyer led the Aggies (4-1) in touchdown catches last season with six, yet had not pulled in a scoring reception until the second quarter Saturday. Mond, while taking a big hit, zipped a well-placed pass into the arms of a leaping Wydermyer for a 6-yard score, giving the Aggies a two-touchdown lead.
A&M’s defense, which held Arkansas to 24 passing yards after the first quarter, scrambled to get set up when the Razorbacks decided to try a fourth-down conversion on their own 49 late in the second. The pass play landed in Treylon Burks’ arms for a 36-yard gain that led to a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Morris two plays later.
Again, the Aggies responded quickly, scoring on the end of a 7-play drive thanks to a 6-yard rush by Isaiah Spiller. The scoring play was set up by a 32-yard catch from Wydermyer.
A&M’s four consecutive touchdown drives marked its largest streak of the season. Previously, the Aggies had only scored two consecutive touchdowns. Against Florida, A&M scored back-to-back touchdowns, followed by a field goal.
After missing his first two attempts from over 40 yards, Arkansas kicker AJ Reed nailed his first of the game -- a 34-yard kick -- to start the second. However, A&M continued its streak of scoring drives. Mond, on a naked bootleg, placed a pass into the arms of Wydermyer while the quarterback took another shot. The touchdown was the second score of the game for the sophomore tight end and was the record-setting play for Mond.
A&M’s scoring ended on a 30-yard touchdown run by true freshman Devon Achane late in the third, marking his first collegiate touchdown.
Taking advantage of the Aggies’ attempts to run out the clock in the fourth, Arkansas managed two more scores. Franks hit Burks for his second touchdown of the game on a 16-yard pass, followed by a 14-yard rush by former Aggie Rakeem Boyd.
Spiller paced the Aggies in rushing, collecting 82 yards on 21 carries. Wydermyer caught six passes for 92 yards and score two touchdowns.
Kyle Field reached a new attendance high this season with 27,114 fans filling the stands.
“That’s who we come out here and play for,” Mond told ESPN. “They’ve been so spectacular this year, especially with all the rules and regulations. They definitely helped us.”
