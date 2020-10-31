Kellen Mond leads Aggies past Arkansas, 42-31

A&M’s offense responded immediately, running the ball four times in an eight play drive that set up a 35-yard play-action pass from Mond to Ainias Smith for a touchdown. As has become the norm for Smith, the athlete tiptoed his way along the sideline before slipping inside the pylon.

Smith showed his wiggle again on the Aggies next drive, slaloming through Arkansas defenders for a 15-yard touchdown rush. The sophomore was initially rule down at the one-yard line, but a review proved he rolled on top of an Arkansas defender before extending the ball into the end zone.

Wydermyer led the Aggies (4-1) in touchdown catches last season with six, yet had not pulled in a scoring reception until the second quarter Saturday. Mond, while taking a big hit, zipped a well-placed pass into the arms of a leaping Wydermyer for a 6-yard score, giving the Aggies a two-touchdown lead.

A&M’s defense, which held Arkansas to 24 passing yards after the first quarter, scrambled to get set up when the Razorbacks decided to try a fourth-down conversion on their own 49 late in the second. The pass play landed in Treylon Burks’ arms for a 36-yard gain that led to a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Morris two plays later.