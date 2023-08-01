Johnny Manziel is a part of an ownership group set to soon open a nightclub and bar with his namesake at Northgate.

The former Texas A&M quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner is part of a group of owners that will open Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar at 115 College Main Street. Co-owner J.D. Ybanez told The Eagle on Tuesday they hope to have the bar open by A&M’s season opener against New Mexico on Sept. 2.

“It’s funny because we had a few other names picked out and then obviously people called him ‘Money Manziel’ for his famous after-touchdown [celebration],” said Ybanez, one of the bar’s co-owners. “I just thought it was a really cool name and he loved it and the theme itself was really cool. It works.”

Ybanez is a former A&M student and said he’s known Manziel for about a decade. Ybanez said he and two other co-owners, Josh Reagan and Cote Bona, had been pushing Manziel to own a bar with them for a while. Once the spot at Northgate came open, Ybanez said Manziel was in since he had liked the idea of opening a bar there.

“We like to be in locations that have longevity and aren’t just things you see go in-and-out in a couple of years,” Ybanez said. “Certainly, the location we got was a big deal to him.”

Ybanez said the group took over the space this summer and have been working to build it out. The bar itself is expected to be a more high-end location with a focus on visuals and audio/video, Ybanez noted.

“The systems we use for all of our other clubs are kind of incredible,” Ybanez said. “We use pretty state-of-the-art stuff. It’s going to be super high-tech and nice with some design aspects that are different than anything else you’ll see in College Station.”

Manziel threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns and rushed for 2,169 and 30 touchdowns in two seasons at A&M. He was the first freshman to win the Heisman. Manziel was drafted 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns where he spent two seasons before he was released. A Netflix documentary titled “Johnny Football: The rise and fall of Johnny Manziel” is scheduled for release Aug. 8.

Manziel himself is expected to be at most A&M home football games this fall and will frequent the bar when in town, according to Ybanez. An official open date is expected to be announced soon.

“It’s something we’re excited about, too,” Ybanez said, “because obviously all of his friends are other big players and we think it’s going to be a really cool spot for pregame and postgame good parties and good times.”