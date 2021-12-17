Joe Ramirez named vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M

Retired Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez Jr. has been named Texas A&M's vice president for student affairs, the university announced Friday afternoon.

Ramirez had been serving as interim vice president for student affairs since June, replacing Danny Pugh after the university appointed M. Katherine Banks as president.

Prior to that Ramirez had served as commandant for the university's Corps of Cadets for 11 years.

“Joe Ramirez is a strong advocate for our students and in just six months, has made great strides in aligning university processes, policies and organizational structure within the Division of Student Affairs,” Banks said in a statement announcing the move. “He has worked closely with student leaders and is committed to providing high-impact opportunities and experiences for our student body.”

Ramirez, a Houston native, graduated from Texas A&M in 1979 with a degree in physical education. He received a master's degree in management from Webster University in St. Louis and a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania.

Retired Col. Byron Stebbins has been serving as interim commandant for the Corps of Cadets.