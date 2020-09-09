 Skip to main content
Jay Kimbrough, former deputy chancellor for Texas A&M University System, has died
Jay Kimbrough, former deputy chancellor for Texas A&M University System, has died

Texas A&M System Interim Chancellor Jay Kimbrough posed for a portrait in July 2011.

 Eagle file photo by Stuart Villanueva

Jay Kimbrough, a former chief of staff to Gov. Rick Perry who served as deputy chancellor for the Texas A&M University System, died Tuesday.

He was 72.

According to an article in The Eagle archives, he was a Vietnam War veteran and had served in the Marines. He had worked with veterans’ affairs in the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Kimbrough was hired at the A&M System in 2006 as deputy general counsel, and served in several positions, according to previous Eagle stories. In addition to deputy chancellor and general counsel, he had also worked as special adviser to the board and interim chancellor. He had also served as conservator of the Texas Youth Commission, as Texas’ director of Homeland Security, deputy attorney general and executive director of the Texas Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station. Graveside services with military honors will be at noon Sept. 16 in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

