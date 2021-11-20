'It's party time!' Prairie View A&M band puts on energetic halftime show

Prairie View A&M is a small, historically black university with an enrollment just north of 8,000 students and located in a rural town, but the Panthers’ band – Marching Storm – is a national powerhouse that plays loud.

Marching Storm’s 330-member band brought its brass and beats to Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon, performing at halftime before 98,251 fans. For reference, the band took 10 buses to College Station whereas the Panthers' football team only took two.

Timmey Zachery, Prairie View’s Director of Bands, said Marching Storm is all about energy.

“Energy is what matters in what we do and we bring such energy and pizzazz to what we do,” Zachery said. “We call it the ‘razzle-dazzle,’ the ‘show-style’ band and our point of doing what we do is to make you sit in there in your seats or make you stand on your feet the entire time we’re doing it so you’re just excited by just seeing us or hearing us.”

Marching Storm performed its Eye of the Hurricane during halftime with the band’s public address announcer, Tierra Chapman, encouraging energy from the crowd by saying “it’s party time!” The performance also included a routine from the Black Foxes dance team.