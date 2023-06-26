When it comes to the business of college football, one statement always rings true to former Texas A&M student Shanubh Desai, Class of 1988: To win in college football, it’s players, coaches and concrete.

So when the 12th Man Foundation announced it’s new name, image and likeness compensation arm, the 12th Man+ Fund, he was an early investor looking to bolster the first aspect of that trinity of success.

“Let’s not be naive about what’s going on around us with college athletics in that the NIL fund is very, very important for obtaining and retaining talent,” Desai said Monday. “What this program has done is it has allowed the average fan to contribute and feel like they’re making a legit contribution to supporting A&M athletes.”

However, a memo released by the Internal Revenue Service’s Office of Chief Council on June 9 could change the way the 12th Man Foundation operates in the NIL space.

Simply paraphrased, the memo gives the IRS’ legal stance on if paid NIL opportunities for college athletes by nonprofit collectives constitutes an exempt purpose under tax law. The 12-page document lays out a case that NIL compensation serves private interests more than just an incidental byproduct to a tax exempt purpose, therefore should not be exempt.

“Because the private benefit from a nonprofit NIL collective’s activities, in most cases, will not be incidental in a qualitative sense, and because a single nonexempt purpose, if substantial in nature, precludes exemption, we believe such collectives are not organized and operated exclusively for exempt purposes,” the document reads.

While the memo is clear for NIL collectives with a sole purpose of compensating college athletes, it presents a gray area for organizations like the 12th Man Foundation, which has a half-century record of promoting an exempt purpose, Morse attorney and NIL legal expert Ryan Whelpley said.

“I think a lot of those organizations are going to have to take a hard look at that in the memo and kind of see if they’re operating within those guidelines,” he said. “I think, for me as an attorney, I would caution those 501©(3) athletic fundraising arms against those types of [NIL] activities, because you don’t want to risk losing that status based on NIL opportunities.”

The 12th Man+ Fund has received donations since its initial announcement on Feb. 15, 12th Man Foundation CEO Travis Dabney said at the time. As of last Tuesday, A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said no deals have been made with A&M athletes.

The Eagle reached out to the 12th Man Foundation, but did not get a response for this story.

After the 12th Man+ Fund’s introductory press conference, Dabney said the fund will be flexible should any form of legislation prevent its ability to offer tax deductions to donors.

“This is an evolving world and we have to evolve as an organization,” he said. “Ultimately, if there’s something like that that transpires, we will abide and play by the rules and still communicate to our donors, ‘Hey, we still need your support.’”

The concept of the 12th Man+ Fund was made possible by the fact that the 12th Man Foundation operates independently from the university and the A&M athletic department. That separation absolves any scrutiny that the athletic department might be making deals with athletes directly, which is illegal under state law in Texas.

Due to this separation, Bjork is not involved in the operations of the 12th Man Foundation or the 12th Man+ Fund. However, he said there isn’t any worry if the 12th Man+ Fund concept will be able to work under the guidelines of the memo.

“There’s an analysis that has to take place around the IRS piece of it, but there’s nothing right now. … Nothing that we see right now that would cause any concern of not moving forward,” Bjork said.

There was no surprise that conversations transpired over the exempt status of NIL collectives, but Bjork said he was surprised at when the memo was released.

“It’s something that the 12th Man Foundation is learning about, to see what impact, if any, there might [be]. Otherwise, they’re set up. They’re running,” he said.

Beyond the 12th Man+ Fund, the most visible collective that contributes to NIL deals for A&M athletes is the 1922 Collective, which does not operate as a nonprofit.

Texas A&M School of Law associate dean and professor Terri Lynn Helge, who has expertise in nonprofit tax law, said memos like these present the litigation position of the IRS on a given subject.

“It’s putting people on notice of how they view the law,” she said.

According to the memo’s argument, private benefit can be an outcome of a nonprofit as long as that benefit is incidental to the exempt purpose. Hedge gave the example of the charity nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity, which builds houses for impoverished individuals — a recognized charitable class in this case. In order to build the houses, the organization will use donated funds to purchase building supplies from a private retailer, giving that business private gain. There is no other way to efficiently obtain needed supplies to build a house than to provide that private gain, therefore the organization can maintain its exempt status.

The memo specifically states that student-athletes are not a charitable class and that singling out just student-athletes or student-athletes at an individual school is too narrow in scope. It also states the belief that the private benefits of compensating athletes for NIL activities are more than incidental when it comes to nonprofit NIL collectives.

“This private benefit is not a byproduct, but is rather a fundamental part of a nonprofit NIL collective’s activities,” the memo says.

Generally speaking, for new NIL collectives filing to receive tax exempt status, the IRS could point to this memo as a reason for declining the exemption.

For NIL collectives that already have filed and received exemption, it could induce an audit of their operations. If the collective filed for exempt status and their exemption was approved by an IRS agent at the front end of the process, those organizations, if audited, could cease to receive exemption from the date the memo was posted and, thus would begin to pay taxes and could not provide tax deductions.

For organizations that filed for exemption using the quicker 1023 EZ form, which does not include prior review from an IRS agent, they could be on the hook for back taxes not paid, Helge said.

Review of exemption by the IRS is done on a case-by-case basis and there is no cookie-cutter template for understanding if private benefit is an incidental byproduct of an exempt purpose, Helge stressed. For that reason, without firsthand knowledge of the inner workings of the 12th Man Foundation, the 12th Man+ Fund or any particular NIL collective she couldn’t comment specifically on how the memo might be applied to a specific organization. For an organization with historical standing such as the 12th Man Foundation, she said she is certain legal experts within the organization are carefully examining how the 12th Man+ Fund is structured to be in compliance.

“If people have structured it differently where it looks a little bit different, for example, if they are raising money for scholarships for student-athletes, then that puts it in a whole different category and shows there may be ones that are structured appropriately enough that they could continue to qualify for exemption,” Helge said. “It’s often a facts-and-circumstance-based test. … The other thing to note is, that if it’s just a fund and not a separate organization within the foundation, that can also be problematic for the foundation as a whole, if it’s determined this particular activity is too much private benefit, because that can jeopardize the exemption for the foundation.”

As this memo is not a change in law but rather an interpretation, any audits that result in challenges to exempt status, citing this memo, can and most likely will be contested in court. The court will then set precedent on the application of the law, Helge said. Or, if federal legislation is passed regarding NIL collectives and tax-exempt status, it will override the memo.

“It’s good that the IRS has put out their thoughts on it and their litigation position so that people can plan and decide whether or not they want to proceed anyway, in light of this memorandum,” Helge said. “But it, ultimately, will be whether somebody is audited and they disagree with the assessment and challenges it in court so we can get more information then at that time.”

On July 1, House Bill 2804, a new NIL law, will go into effect in Texas, which contains a clause that aims to codify NIL collective’s tax-exempt status. Though the 12th Man+ Fund had been established while this bill was working through the legislative process, Bjork said the clause was requested by a different Texas university.

Helge confirmed that federal interpretations of federal law would supersede anything on Texas’ legislative books.

“Whether or not an organization qualifies for tax exemption for income tax exemption is a matter of federal tax law, so the state law is not going to govern that determination,” she said.

NIL collectives can still operate as a taxable entity, such as a limited liability company or a corporation. Under that structure, they cannot provide tax deductions for donations. It’s a shift Whelpley expects to see in the near future, even for NIL nonprofits that don’t receive an audit.

“I think you’ll see a lot of collectives start to discuss that with their board and with their donors and get a pulse for what they want to do,” he said. “But I think it’s pretty clear that if you go down that 501©(3) route that you’re at risk for [those donations] not being tax exempt. Also, it’s just bad publicity.”

So NIL collectives will now have to ascertain if donors will still contribute without receiving tax deductions. How will that affect the NIL market?

For Desai, it wasn’t even a consideration.

“This is 100% about supporting A&M athletes and has nothing to do with taxes,” Desai said. “You know what? I never even thought about [tax deductions].”