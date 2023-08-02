When Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp called Mark Welsh III on July 20 to see if he would step in as A&M’s acting president, Welsh said he needed to do one thing: ask his wife, Betty.

The problem was, Betty was in their living room for a local charity’s board meeting and if he pulled her away, Welsh said he felt she wouldn’t be able to go back and act like nothing was going on. So, he didn’t ask her and told Sharp yes. Welsh said that’s the answer Betty would’ve wanted him to give.

Welsh hasn’t seen his wife since that night. While she was on vacation with their children and grandkids, he stayed back and has started the steps to clean up the mess left behind after a difficult month for A&M.

It started with the botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy to become A&M’s journalism director, which led to the resignation of his predecessor, M. Katherine Banks. Then came the incident involving A&M professor Joy Alonzo, who was accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a March lecture. She was suspended soon after A&M Chancellor Sharp communicated directly with Patrick’s office about the incident and promised swift action. Alonzo was reinstated two weeks later after the investigation.

A&M’s Board of Regents have directed the A&M System’s Office of General Counsel to complete an investigation of McElroy’s situation and release the findings to the public. Welsh said he supports the notion to provide transparency.

“If whatever we screwed up, we need to say we did and here’s what we can do to do better,” Welsh said. “If you try and hide it, it becomes a bigger story than it was before. Right now, something happened that wasn’t right. Let’s figure out what it was and let’s move on.”

The first problem to solve is apparent communication issues within the university, which Welsh called the lifeblood of success in organizations. Confusion on communication at A&M are related to implementation on The Path Forward initiative from Banks, he said, which caused sweeping organizational changes across the university after its announcement in December 2021. Welsh said his assumption is most items on The Path Forward will continue. A quick review will be done with how those items are doing, according to Welsh.

“All of that has added to this frustration and confusion that is kind of centered on communication that hasn’t reached everybody,” Welsh said. “That’s the one message I’m getting over and over again is we just don’t know what’s happening.”

As Welsh, dean of A&M’s Bush School since 2016, takes steps forward, the retired general noted he is in a major listening mode right now.

In a message to the Aggie family on Monday, Welsh noted during his week as acting president, he met with A&M Student Body President Hudson Kraus, University Distinguished Professors Executive Committee Chair B. Don Russell, Faculty Senate Speaker Tracy Hammond and University Staff Council Chair Sarah Franke, among other campus leaders. He invited faculty and staff to join him on a virtual meeting Aug. 15 when he will comment on his initial observations and answer questions submitted on behalf of the Faculty Senate and University Staff Council.

Welsh is expected to meet with the A&M Faculty Senate’s executive committee on Monday to hear additional concerns about how processes such as these are handled and how faculty feel they’re currently struggling with freedom of speech. Welsh is also expected to address the entire Faculty Senate at its regular meeting Aug. 14.

Recent events have shown Welsh it’s important for institutions, including A&M, to occasionally step back and take an honest look in the mirror, he said. Once problems are identified, Welsh noted there will be a time for A&M leaders to come together and rededicate themselves to the mission of the university.

“We need to continue to work and make A&M as great as it can be each and every day and I think this is something we have to do to keep it moving forward,” Welsh said. “We are going to identify some problems of all of this, things that we need to fix.”

There are also holes to fill in leadership positions around A&M’s campus. His former role leading the Bush School is being taken over by Frank Ashley. But other dean, department head, and even the president, positions need to be filled. Welsh said A&M is full-speed ahead to do so.

“Waiting for a new permanent president is not a good plan for us, especially if the problem is communication and a little bit of frustration and confusion,” Welsh said. “We need permanent leadership. We need a steady hand in these organizations. And the only way to do that is to go hire the best people we can find and that’s the process we’re in right now.”

One person who Welsh said will likely not be engaged to fill an open position is McElroy for the open journalism director spot. McElroy rescinded her resignation to the University of Texas last month and A&M’s Board of Regents approved authorization to negotiate a potential settlement of claims with her at a special meeting on Sunday. Nonetheless, Welsh said he hopes everyone at A&M would offer an apology to McElroy, A&M Class of 1981.

“No matter what happened, this didn’t go well,” Welsh said. “And Dr. McElroy by all accounts is an incredibly accomplished scholar, she’s an accomplished journalist and she’s a great Aggie from what I hear. I would hope she understands that we are sorry for what happened.”

Classes soon will start again at A&M. The university is expected to welcome its largest freshman class ever. Welsh said he’s looking forward to the campus coming back to life.

“There are 10,000 great things going on somewhere related to Texas A&M University right now,” Welsh said. “There are great people doing those things — great faculty, great staff and phenomenal students. Those stories really are the overwhelming story of Texas A&M. That’s the story I see.”