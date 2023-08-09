Jeff Savell told a crowd of cattle producers on Monday that a seminar on the key areas of progress in cattle production and marketing over the last 40 years should be a 15-week class.

Texas A&M’s Dean for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences only had around 30 minutes, though.

Savell’s look back at the last 40 years in the cattle business set the stage for industry leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges producers will face in the next four decades and highlighted the general session of Texas A&M’s Beef Cattle Short Course at Rudder Auditorium.

The expert panel featured Donnell Brown of R.A. Brown Ranch in Throckmorton; Austin Brown III of Brown Ranches in Beeville; Shalene McNeill, a registered dietitian and executive director of nutrition science, health and wellness for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; and Rick Machen from the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

“I had somebody ask after I publicized the schedule ask, why did you pick 40 years?” said Jason Cleere, conference coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist. “Well, I’m about to be 50 years old and I can kind of remember starting off when I was 9 or 10 with my dad with the cattle business, so I guess I remember about 40 years of progress and a lot has changed from the ‘80s to the ‘90s to the 2000s to where we are right now.”

Decades of growth

The cattle industry rewind from Savell started in the 1970s when he said trouble was brewing due to poor prices for feeder cattle and an increase in home slaughtering since calves weren’t worth as much.

After the “McGovern Report” issued in 1977 by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Nutrition and Human Needs came out with the first dietary guidelines which, Savell said, changed the way beef got tied into nutrition discussions on cholesterol and fat during the coming years.

The 1980s brought the search for lean beef, Savell explained. In this time, he noted how it was common for people to raise young bulls for lean beef production. Producers also were concerned consumers didn’t want marbling because that would be considered fat. But a survey in the mid-80s from the National Consumer Retail Beef Study showed consumers wanted to taste fat, not waste it. That caused a move to a quarter-inch fat trim and U.S. Department of Agriculture Select. Savell said Texas benefitted most from this move because the state had the highest percentage of beef that qualified for the new Select grade.

Chuck Lambert’s study in the 1990s titled, “Lost Opportunities in Beef Production” showed there was around $12 billion dollars lost in the domestic beef industry for different reasons, Savell noted.

“That was intriguing because what it did was for the first time we started seeing people thinking about what happens when we don’t hit various targets? What happens when we don’t actually produce the kind of beef people want? Out of this came the first National Beef Quality Audit,” Savell said.

Movement in recent years

Industry changes came again in 2011 amid the summer drought still discussed today and Walmart’s announcement at the end of the year that the grocery chain would sell higher-graded meat. During a time when producers lost large numbers of their herd, Savell said those still in business often had better cattle when they reestablished their herd with improved genetics.

“We don’t want to have to go through droughts all the time to make you have this tremendous culling experience,” Savell said, “but I think that had a big impact on the type of beef you’re producing because it gave you a reset.”

The 2010s also brought a surge in popularity in Texas barbecue. Savell, who has been a meat science professor at A&M for more than 40 years and teaches a freshman seminar class focused on Texas barbecue, said the difference was made in the growth of brisket and its quality.

As we move into the 2020s, Savell showed statistics on how marbling and grading has increased over the last 30 years. The percentage of prime beef produced has increased to 7.5%, a mark Savell said he didn’t expect to see in his lifetime.

“I think those of you in this business, it’s important to know where you’re going and have a clear target to be able to make that happen and I think if you do, this future is bright,” Savell said. “It’s not going to be without problems. It’s not going to be without interference … but if you’re producing the kind of product that the consumer wants, you’re on the right path.”

Growth of nutrition and health

McNeil, of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, mentioned one growing area consumers are valuing in beef is how it’s raised.

“That’s new for us and that will in the future continue to be a major part,” McNeil said. “How are cattle being fed? How are cattle being treated? What is the impact of cattle on the environment?”

Consumers love beef, but they also now expect an entire eating experience, McNeil explained.

“That’s not just flavor. That’s palatability. That’s juiciness. They’re paying that $12 per pound when the other meats are $5 per pound or less, so they expect an eating experience. Some of those changes you’ve made over time to give a product that delivers that eating experience has been super positive.”

The Texas Beef Checkoff reports 90% of consumers are satisfied with their eating experience, McNeil said, which is higher than ever. Costs are high, but statistics also show consumers will continue to buy beef if they feel the product is worth it.

“We have got to address how beef is raised, how it fits into healthy diets for people and the planet,” McNeil said.

Growth in high-quality beef

Urban sprawl, even in the small town of Beeville, has limited Austin Brown in expanding his cattle operation through buying land.

Ranching is a way of life for the Browns, and one way to make it a sustainable business for the next generation is to raise a higher-quality product. Producing a commodity product wasn’t cutting it, and the investment in higher-grade beef has been a great move, Brown said.

Once Brown left the comfort of his ranch to learn about the industry, he learned he knew little, especially about consumers. Now, he’s producing a white tablecloth type of product. Questions posed to Brown by the audience included “How do you market high-end cattle and how much further do producers need to go or will go in producing high-quality beef?”

“In the larger cattle business, beef production business, it’s about numbers. But if you don’t have numbers, it doesn’t mean you can’t play the game,” Brown explained. “If you only have a third truckload, but your neighbor has another third and your other neighbor has another third, and y’all can agree to get together and raise a particular breed or a particular product for a specific market, there are buyers out there that will stand in line to buy a little bit higher-quality product if they can get numbers.”

Donnell Brown harkened back to Savell’s statistic on the growth in prime beef numbers and said he projects in about 30 years there will be 75% prime because it’s easier to sell to the consumer than what the producer wants to give them.

“If you’ve never had a prime steak or you haven’t had one recently,” Brown said, “go enjoy one because it is fantastic.”

Challenges for future ranchers

Austin Brown said one question he has is: Will younger generations be allowed to do certain agriculture and livestock activities because of things such as government regulation and urban encroachment?

“Are we going to be allowed to operate without having to do so many, frankly, ridiculous things that drives the costs up so much that eventually people start throwing their hands up and say, ‘I just can’t do this anymore,’” Austin Brown asked.

Donnell Brown said he believes lifestyle producers will live on and will operate on what brings them joy, not for economic benefit. However, he noted he thinks profit-dependent producers will be more profitable because they will become vertically coordinated.

While operating on lease land can be a gamble for some, Donnell Brown told the crowd he believes it can be an opportunity for others in the coming years.

“With these high markets, I foresee a lot of people saying, ‘I think it’s time I retire from the cattle business, but I don’t want to sell my land that’s a solid asset,’” Brown said. “I think there’s going to be opportunities for young people, maybe not with cash equity, but with sweat equity to get ownership interest in possibilities like that.”