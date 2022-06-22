In fewer than 40 words, Title IX changed society 50 years ago

Title IX is comprised of 37 words, but its impact over 50 years has impacted students throughout the country at all federally funded educational institutions.

The law, which was enacted on June 23, 1972, by President Richard Nixon, states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

“Those 37 words have had a gargantuan impact on all colleges and universities across the country,” Jennifer Smith, assistant vice president and Title IX coordinator for Texas A&M University, said. “Its effect has even spilled over into American society as well.”

Title IX’s first impact was in providing opportunities for women in sports, she said. In 1972, 1% of all college athletic budgets were spent on women and the participation rate of girls playing high school sports was 7%, a number that has increased tenfold.

In 1972, Smith said women received 2% of athletic scholarships, compared to 48% of the athletic scholarships awarded at Division I schools in present day.

In addition to sports, Smith said, it also provided educational opportunities for all students through admissions, university programs and activities, housing and protected people’s rights against discrimination based on sex, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Title IX was enacted nine years after women were allowed to enroll at Texas A&M.

In 1970, two years before Title IX was in place, Smith said 8% of adult American women were college graduates. Today, more women have college degrees than men.

“The impact cannot be understated of how big this law is,” she said. “In fact, it’s considered to be the most successful civil rights law. And so it’s opened doors not only on college campuses, but also in society as well. Women participated in the Olympics in very low numbers prior to the Title IX babies growing up and moving on to the Olympics.”

She said women who played sports go on to fill high-paying coaching jobs, and many successful female business executives participated in college sports.

Mary Ann Covey, licensed psychologist and director of Counseling and Psychological Services at Texas A&M, said she sees Title IX as something that factors into a person’s self-esteem.

“I think that idea of how being seen as equal and having equal access to the same opportunities impact somebody’s view of themselves, their own self-concept, their own self-worth, their own self-esteem,” she said. “And that really can’t be minimized. When I look at things and say, ‘Oh, I have the opportunity to do that,’ that’s so empowering, and my confidence builds. My view of myself is expanded beyond maybe what I had thought before, and I’m able to really kind of internalize that positive view of self. That, to me, I think is incredible.”

She said there is a difference in how she was raised and how she and her husband are raising their own daughters. Covey said her dad did not help around the house when she was growing up, but her husband does participate in household activities.

Her daughters have never learned that they are “less than,” she said, and she hopes they do not see themselves as that.

“No one teaches that in school,” Covey said. “You don’t see that in the media and movies. You see these women empowered; you’ve got your female superheroes and on and on. There isn’t a less than.”

Taylor Tyson-Knapp, coordinator for Texas A&M’s Women’s Resource Center, said some people see Title IX as providing a “step up” to specific people.

“It is meant to provide equal opportunity,” she said. “The same way that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin.”

In her role at the Women’s Resource Center, Tyson-Knapp said she helps students who are pregnant or parents and caregivers understand their rights, the resources that are available to them and what they can and cannot ask from professors.

“We have to have those levels of protection in place because some folks don’t want to provide opportunities for students who may be pregnant or maybe a student needs to leave class for a little while every day to go and pump,” she said. “I mean, there are a variety of different things that we can do, things that we can put in place to make it possible for them to continue their education and to not have it be an additional stress. If we didn’t have Title IX, I don’t think those protections would look the way that they do now.”

A third area of Title IX is in its prevention, education and investigations into sexual violence and harassment. Tyson-Knapp said this aspect of the law can carry a more negative connotation, but it is about creating a safe, welcoming environment for all students entering college.

She said it was interesting to see the shift in people’s view of Title IX from athletics to the prevention against violence.

Denise Crisafi, coordinator in Texas A&M’s Health Promotion department, said the goal of this education and prevention is to reduce instances of any type of violence on campus, but especially sexual assault and harassment.

Part of this effort is through education of students during mandatory training when they enter college about what those crimes are, the signs to look for and also how to respond, she said.

“At its heart, it was about creating that equity and access,” Crisafi said about the origins of Title IX. “But it was also happening during a time when domestic violence and sexual assault were not formalized under federal law yet. That would take another 21 years before that even happened federally.”

The Title IX office receives reports, which are not legal or police reports, and conducts investigations into those claims of discrimination, sexual violence or stalking, Crisafi said.

Smith said about 30% of the time spent by the Texas A&M Title IX office is for prevention education with students, staff and faculty. A “vast majority” of their time, she said, is spent receiving complaints about discrimination or harassment based on sex, race, religion or disability. Title IX employees then investigate the cases, resolve them and issue discipline as necessary.

Crisafi said a big part of reporting is helping to identify patterns and also to help people find the resources they need.

Tyson-Knapp said Title IX is inherently a response to a problem, and she hopes society can continue to move to a place where more of its focus can be on prevention, rather than reaction.

“Title IX has been incredibly important in making strides,” Crisafi said. “I think we’re just in a moment with it right now, where we’re at a precipice of a lot of different things. We’re at the 50th anniversary of this, and we’ve seen the strides; but we’ve also seen where it’s been very limited, not by the construction of the law itself, but by how its interpreted, how it’s enforced.”

Tyson-Knapp said one of those areas of progress she is interested to watch is in the area of protections for transgender and non-binary students. She noted the Supreme Court case Bostock v Clayton County in which the United States Supreme Court determined discriminating against a person based on sex includes that person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

“It’s unfortunate that it took so long for them to recognize that, but this adds another layer of protection for the LGBTQ+ community, which, honestly, is great because we need more protections for those students on our campuses,” she said.

She said she believes a third shift in people’s view of Title IX could be toward protections for students in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I hope Title IX continues to offer the opportunity and the benefits that it has over the last 50 years, for the next 500 years,” Tyson-Knapp said. “And maybe we will get to a point where we don’t really need it because things are going great. But I think that will take time. Change is slow.”

