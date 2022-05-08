How Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets plans to increase membership to 3,000

Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets hasn’t had 3,000 members since the 1960s when all university students were required to be members of the uniformed student body.

Current Corps leadership is implementing plans to surpass that number again by the end of this decade.

A&M and Corps officials announced the “March to 3,000” campaign last week, which has already included the announcement of two university-funded scholarships, will soon feature revamped recruitment and retention strategies after collaboration with graduate students in A&M’s Mays Business School, and has future plans to add two new dormitories.

The Corps currently has 2,143 members, making it the largest uniformed student body in the country outside of the military academies. Framework for this initiative started in 2017, according to Col. Byron Stebbins, who is A&M’s interim commandant. At that time, the Corps had 2,560 students and Stebbins noted the goal was to get membership to 2,600 to fill the Corps’ capacity at the Quad on A&M’s campus. Once the Corps was close to reaching that goal, officials came up with a stretch goal of 3,000.

“I think what it will do for the Corps is it will give us a bigger presence here on campus,” Stebbins said of the initiative. “We are Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets are synonymous. We started together in 1876. We want to make sure we have that kind of relationship with the university. Getting to 3,000? I am thinking somewhere between 2028 and 2030.”

This spring, a team of four students in A&M’s Masters of Science in Marketing program within the Mays Business School worked with Corps officials through a capstone consulting course to collect, analyze and review data on the Corps’ recruitment practices and brand. The group presented their semester-long research to Corps officials on Tuesday and offered recommendations centered on the Corps’ recruiting efforts and brand perception on campus. Corps officials said these recommendations will allow them to refine their approach in the near future. In addition, cadets are leading a retention task force and working with an advertising agency to launch a marketing campaign this summer in hopes to raise awareness of what the Corps offers.

“In my mind, we’ve got a really good recruiting program here, but having been here now for 14 years, initially getting here in 2008, when you look at the student coming into college here, and specifically to Texas A&M, that student today is a whole lot different than it was in 2008,” Stebbins said. “What we’ve asked the Mays Business School to do is to research our target group and identify what their preferences and behaviors are and how they relate to the college recruiting process.”

Amy Thompson, assistant commandant in marketing and communications, worked with the graduate students during their studies, serving as the Corps’ point of contact, and provided the students data such as the top 50 zip codes cadets come from, so the team could make connections and correlations about the Corps’ recruitment efforts. Thompson also facilitated interactions between the consulting team and cadets, including visit with recruiting officers from each outfit. Another set of data the consulting team collected was a survey sent to all cadets.

“This is a huge deal for us and we know that we will have to make some small changes and probably some big changes along the way to get us there,” Thompson said.

All but one of the consulting team members graduated from A&M for their undergraduate degree and none were in the Corps, Thompson said. She added that it was good that none were former Corps members to limit preconceived notions for the project.

“They knew of the Corps, but this is kind of the perfect combination of backgrounds and experiences because their knowledge of the Corps is what a majority of people’s knowledge of the Corps is,” Thompson said. “You maybe have a cadet in your class, you see them on game days, they’re super easy to pick out of a crowd because they wear uniforms, but you don’t know much beyond that. So, they kind of came in with a fresh slate of information, an open mind because any thoughts they had before were quickly dispelled because they had to learn so much about the organization to conduct this study.”

Last November, A&M officials announced the university was committing $50 million for its ROTC Patriot Scholarship to cover tuition, room and board to Corps members who are ROTC scholarship recipients. Stebbins said this scholarship will make attending A&M cost-neutral for students. In April, the Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Murray Scholarship was created to cover out-of-state tuition for out-of-state students, which Stebbins said will help with recruitment and allow out-of-state students to attend A&M with an in-state tuition rate.

Two additional Corps dorms are scheduled to be built by 2027-28 to accommodate for growth.

“We did an initial study back in 2017 to identify the resources that we need to get to 3,000 cadets and that was kind of put on the back burner for a little bit, but [A&M President M. Katherine] Banks and the university decided to resurrect that and are in the process of getting that going,” Stebbins said. “And while they may not initially be filled with cadets, at some point, that’s our goal to get them there.”