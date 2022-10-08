How Texas A&M freshman Chaselyn Roderick became a teenage author

Chaselyn Roderick is fulfilling her dreams through the written word, and she’s only 18.

At age 13, Roderick started writing the rough draft of a novel. Five years later, she’s a freshman at Texas A&M and already has published three novels and is in the process of a fourth.

Roderick's latest book — "01% Falling" — was published Aug. 24. It is a science fiction, post-apocalyptic novel that is the second in a series of self-published books called The Solution Series, Roderick said. It is also the sequel to her second novel — "99% Down" — the first book in The Solution Series.

Both books in the series are set in Texas after a third world war in the year 2067 and follows characters who attempt to survive after 99% of the population has died or mutated. The second book is a continuation of the first and follows a character who attempts to reach “the sanctuary” to keep their family alive.

“I have no explanation other than I really love writing and it’s what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Roderick said of her passion. “I don’t care if I don’t make a ton off of it. I don’t really mind. I just love doing it.”

As a child, Roderick said she read many of the Magic Treehouse series books, which has led her to aspire to write a time-travel series. As she grew older, she noted she became more interested in dystopian novels. English teachers were her favorites, Roderick said, and would inquire from them how to improve her writing skills or ask if they liked a character she had created.

Chaselyn’s mother, Victoria Roderick, recalls her daughter having a love of reading from a young age, reading the Harry Potter series at age 5. On road trips, Victoria would play audiobooks and said Chaselyn eventually said she wanted to write her own book. Toward the end of elementary school, Victoria said Chaselyn began to take writing seriously and penned her first book.

“She came up with a little children’s story and then I illustrated it and had it turned into a real book, which then really inspired her to see her book in print,” Victoria said. “Our librarian even put it in the library so kids could check it out, which then really made her excited.”

When Chaselyn was 13, she broke a bone in her back that sidelined her from sports, cheerleading and marching band. Nine months of recovery allowed her to begin the rough draft of her first novel "Activated." Chaselyn finished the rough draft just before she turned 15, and half of it was written by hand and kept in a binder.

When she first saw the printed, published book in person, Chaselyn said she cried.

“I was looking at it and was like, 'This is mine,'” said Chaselyn, who is from Beeville. “I made it and I can see it on a bookshelf. For me, it was like going to the playoffs or going to the Super Bowl. It was my moment.”

Victoria has served as Chaselyn’s editor. When they found a publisher for "Activated," Victoria said they wanted to rework the novel but had a short time frame. Victoria recalled how Chaselyn would write a chapter, give it to her for edits, Chaselyn would read the chapter again, and then both would listen to it on a text-to-speak app to catch any further mistakes.

“Then she started on the next book and it was really good,” Victoria said. “I was like, 'This is actually more than a hobby.'”

Time together working on the books has grown the Rodericks' relationship, both said. Victoria noted their “book talks” can last for hours. The two sat at their dining room table for an entire day working on a family tree for characters in "Activated" and how their different abilities were passed through their DNA. Chaselyn has read aloud her rough drafts to Victoria while swimming in the pool during the summer.

“She is 100% my very best friend and I think she would say the same thing about me because we work together and we’re a family, but this is her career hopefully, so we spend every second together,” Victoria said.

Finishing the third book was a priority for the Rodericks before Chaselyn started her freshman year at A&M this fall. Chaselyn said her short-term goal is to finish the third book of The Solution Series. Victoria said she and Chaselyn stayed up until 3:30 a.m. outlining the book while Chaselyn was home last weekend. A release date for the next novel is still to be determined. Chaselyn said her novels are on an unofficial hiatus as she adjusts to college and gets a handle on her workload.

“It’s definitely harder now and now she’ll have to send me the chapters so I can edit them and we won’t be able to do as much in person, but hopefully over the breaks we’ll be able to really work full time and knock some more out,” Victoria said. “It’s hard being away from her. We are very close.”

Chaselyn is studying English at A&M with a minor in science fiction and fantasy studies. Aside from growing her writing technique and skills, Chaselyn said she chose to come to A&M to build connections.

“I’ve met so many incredible people who want nothing more than for me to succeed, and they’re like, 'Let me put you in contact with this person, let me put you in contact with this person,'” Chaselyn said. “And it helps immensely.”

Chaselyn said she hopes her novels can be adapted into films one day. Victoria said Chaselyn is planning to take a screenwriting class at A&M next semester.

“I want a movie for my Solution Series so bad,” Chaselyn said. “My biggest goal is eventually seeing it on a screen and seeing how other people see my characters.”