How a couple got a wedding sponsored by Dos Equis before Texas A&M football game

“College football, like weddings, is all about tradition,” Wilder said during the ceremony. “Most of you probably know the very bizarre hand signals that everyone does at Midnight Yell. You know what Gig ‘em means. You understand why 65 horses parade around the field before football games. You respect that a collie is the highest-ranking member of the Corps of Cadets, even though she is a dog. You don’t question it because, to you, it makes perfect sense and you don’t ever give up on your team, even when they’re unranked because that is when some of the most beautiful things happen. You all know what I’m talking about. True fandom is just like every great marriage, especially with Morgan and Rodney. … Morgan and Rodney, you are two five-star recruits committing to each other for the rest of your lives. And together, you will be able to face any adversary. You will be so much stronger for going from two individuals to one family.”