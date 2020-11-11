Houston man arrested in reported sexual assault on A&M campus

A Houston man was remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after a reported sexual assault, Texas A&M University police said.

A campuswide alert was issued Wednesday after authorities were searching near Nuclear Science Road and Rangeland Science for a man believed to have sexual assaulted a woman early Wednesday. Officials said officers responded to the parking lot of the Collaborative Learning Center on Hensel Street around 4 a.m. for a disturbance call. Responding officers saw a man putting a woman in her vehicle. She was later located in Bryan, university officials said in a posting on a University Police Department website.

The woman told police she got in the man’s car at Northgate and he drove to the Collaborative Learning Center, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the UPD post.

The man then drove the woman to Bryan and let her out of the vehicle, and she called police, officials said in the statement.