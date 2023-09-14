The Texas A&M football team returns to Kyle Field this Saturday to host Louisiana-Monroe. The game is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on SEC Network.

Here’s a guide to the Aggie game day:

Pregame festivities

The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 11:30 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff.

Kids’ Yell with the Aggie yell leaders is held at 12:25 p.m. at the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field.

The A&M football team holds its Spirit Walk along the east side of Kyle Field at 12:45 p.m. The team buses drop off players at the north end of Houston Street near the Koldus parking garage and players walk down Houston Street to the locker room in the Bright Football Complex.

The Corps of Cadets will have a campus march-in on Saturday. Step off is at 1:30 p.m. and a march-in route can be viewed at corps.tamu.edu/event/btho-la-monroe.

The pregame flyover will be conducted by a KC-135R and a KC-46 from the 97th Air Mobility Wing based out of Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Parking

Most campus parking for football game days is reserved and requires permits, but there are some prepaid and cash options.

Home football parking restrictions for those with A&M parking permits go into effect at 5:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday on game weekends. On game day, motorcycles can be parked for free in on-campus motorcycle spots, except in Lot 48.

Cash parking is available for $20 in lots near the Bonfire Memorial area, Research Park, Fan Field and on Agronomy Road. Cash parking for $25 is available in Central Campus, Northside and Southside garages.

Prepaid parking can be purchased in certain garages and lots at tamu.pmreserve.com. Prepaid parking starts at $23 and goes up to $61.

A full game day parking map for reserved and free lots can be viewed at transport.tamu.edu/parkingmap/tsmap.htm?map=ft.

Shuttles and rideshares

There are free shuttles and designated ridesharing drop-off zones for game days.

Fans can park for free in over 1,000 parking spaces around Downtown Bryan and ride a free shuttle from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library to the Memorial Student Center on A&M’s campus. The shuttle runs three hours before kickoff and one hour after the game. Service is provided throughout the game.

A&M buses will provide free shuttle service on and off campus. A&M bus routes make rounds three hours before kickoff until one hour after the game. Paratransit service is available from Lot 88. For route maps, visit transport.tamu.edu/Parking/events/football.

A free shuttle service to Kyle Field will be available for those who park at Century Square in College Station. The shuttles are located by The George and Calvary Court and will run three hours before kickoff and until two hours after the game ends.

Rideshares and taxis will be available during and after the game in Lot 30e near Albritton Tower, Bizzell Street at George Bush Drive, Lewis Street and Boyett Street at Northgate.

For more parking and transportation information, visit Destination Aggieland in the Texas A&M mobile app.

Tailgating

There are free and paid tailgating spots in Aggie Park, which require reservations through the vendor Revel XP.

Those with tailgating reservations can begin to check in at 7 a.m. Saturday. Check-in will be held at the Aggie Tailgating Tent located near the J.V. “Pinky” Wilson statue at the east end of War Hymn Lawn near Throckmorton Street. Those without reservations can go to the tent and see if there are any available open spaces.

Tailgating spots on A&M’s West Campus and at Reed Arena are secured by “land rush,” which begins at noon Friday.

What you can bring into Kyle Field

Fans are allowed to bring one clear bag no larger than 12 inches (12 by 6 by 12) or a clear 1-gallon resealable plastic storage bag into Kyle Field. The only nonclear bags allowed are small clutch bags the size of a hand.

For more A&M football game information, visit 12thman.com/sports/2020/9/9/kyle-field-gameday.aspx or download the 12th Man Mobile app.