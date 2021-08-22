Grimes County clinic, Texas A&M aim to improve vaccine education

Area nurses will hit the streets around Brazos Valley and surrounding counties in the coming months, equipped with information meant to improve vaccine confidence in rural areas.
BIS Community Clinic, which is the only health care facility in northern Grimes County, is partnering with Texas A&M’s College of Nursing on a project to provide rural communities with accurate data on vaccines, with an emphasis on the COVID-19 vaccine. Nurse practitioners Elizabeth Ellis and Cynthia Weston said they are in the early phases of planning for the project. By the middle or end of September they will be out in the communities and will continue the work through October of next year, said Ellis, who is director of clinical operations at and owner of BIS Community Clinic.
Weston, associate dean for clinical and outreach affairs and associate professor at A&M’s College of Nursing, said it will be important to listen to patients about what they think about vaccines so that misconceptions can be corrected and individuals are empowered to make educated decisions about their health.
“Our job, though, is to make sure that they are fully informed and correctly informed,” Weston said.
An additional nursing faculty colleague will be joining the team with nursing students who will all “be engaged in learning but also serving the public through some vaccination education efforts,” Weston said.
Though plans are still being made on how exactly to move forward, Weston and Ellis said they know they want to connect with school districts within the 12 counties that they plan to serve so they can reach faculty and staff along with students and their families. Ellis said this strategy will allow the clinic and A&M to connect with a larger audience through various school programs and events.
About one-fifth of the U.S. lives in rural counties, but only 39% of adults in those rural areas have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ellis said there is “a large percentage” of children who are underserved and undervaccinated in general, not necessarily in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine. She said this effort is an opportunity to increase education about all vaccines and to try to help get people up to date on vaccines that they might need.
Part of that effort will include engaging local leadership in each area, including people at the school districts, county emergency directors, mayors and county judges. Ellis said with rural community members, sharing experiences and providing education through leaders that residents know can change people’s perceptions.
“Unfortunately, across America, the rural health communities are the most undervaccinated, for the most part probably because of a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding about the vaccines,” Ellis said. “And that’s our purpose is to go out and clarify and reassure these patients, and help to eliminate the misinformation and provide them with solid evidence and education from community members that they trust and know.”
This partnership between BIS Community Clinic and A&M’s College of Nursing is made possible through a nearly $50,000 federal grant under the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence Program, which is a Health Resources and Services Administration initiative. The aim of the program, according to the HRSA website, is to improve vaccine confidence and help with access to vaccination in rural communities that are medically underserved or experiencing low COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The 12 counties included in the local effort are Brazos, Grimes, Walker, Montgomery, Madison, Leon, Robertson, Waller, Washington, Burleson, Lee and Fayette.
The goal, Ellis said, is to educate communities, decrease misinformation and improve the overall understanding of the benefits of vaccinations, especially regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Even despite all of the education and knowledge and awareness around vaccines, the number of folks who choose not to vaccinate is high, and it’s often purely just a lack of education and/or resources and access to health care,” Ellis said. “That’s a huge problem in these rural communities, and we all know that Texas is one of the largest states of rural areas in the country. We need to take this opportunity to increase that access.”