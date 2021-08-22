Grimes County clinic, Texas A&M aim to improve vaccine education

Though plans are still being made on how exactly to move forward, Weston and Ellis said they know they want to connect with school districts within the 12 counties that they plan to serve so they can reach faculty and staff along with students and their families. Ellis said this strategy will allow the clinic and A&M to connect with a larger audience through various school programs and events.

About one-fifth of the U.S. lives in rural counties, but only 39% of adults in those rural areas have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ellis said there is “a large percentage” of children who are underserved and undervaccinated in general, not necessarily in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine. She said this effort is an opportunity to increase education about all vaccines and to try to help get people up to date on vaccines that they might need.

Part of that effort will include engaging local leadership in each area, including people at the school districts, county emergency directors, mayors and county judges. Ellis said with rural community members, sharing experiences and providing education through leaders that residents know can change people’s perceptions.