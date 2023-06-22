Several Texas A&M agencies are responding to Governor Greg Abbott's disaster declaration for the city of Matador and other impacted communities from Wednesday's severe storms and tornadoes that caused significant damage to homes and businesses.

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Task Force 2 and Public Works Response Team) is sending search and rescue teams and personnel and equipment to support local public works needs; the Texas A&M Forest Service is sending Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System firefighters and engines and an Incident Management Team; and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is sending personnel supporting local officials with needs assessments, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The disaster declaration will support Texas’ response and recovery efforts to extensive damages in 21 Texas counties, including the following counties added Thursday: Motley, Nolan, Fisher, Jones, Kent and Stonewall counties, according to a Thursday press release.

"There is no force more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and this updated disaster declaration will help the State of Texas swiftly respond to communities devastated by last night’s severe weather and tornadoes in West Texas," Abbott stated in the press release.

Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.