 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gov. Abbott deploys Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida

  • 0

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he has deployed Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impending landfall on the Sunshine State.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 has deployed a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team comprised of 45 people, four boats and two canines.

"The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," Abbott said in a statement. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response efforts, and we recognize the urgency for additional resources in preparation of this Category 3 storm. We greatly appreciate the generosity of Floridians and aid the State of Florida has sent us during times of crisis in our state — and we are honored to do the same."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert