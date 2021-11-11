Former VP Mike Pence makes lecture tour stop at Texas A&M

As for his old boss, Pence said former President Donald Trump was one-of-a-kind, disrupted the status quo and challenged the establishment.

“I’m proud to report to you that under the Trump-Pence administration, we achieved things conservatives had only been talking about for the last 40 years,” Pence said. “We did it all not by backing down, but by standing strong and freedom was the anthem of our administration every single day.”

Transitioning into a discussion of several topical issues, Pence spoke about the development of COVID-19 vaccines and the work the Trump Administration did for pandemic relief. Pence, who led the White House Coronavirus Task Force during his time in office, called the Biden administration’s COVID-19-related mandates “unconstitutional.”

“I will always be proud of how the American people responded in the midst of the worst pandemic in 100 years,” Pence said. “Let me be clear, having led the White House Coronavirus Task Force in those early and difficult days of this pandemic, I’m confident we can end this pandemic once and for all and preserve American liberty at the same time.”

Toward the end of his speech, Pence again thanked veterans in the audience and encouraged attendees to serve in the military.