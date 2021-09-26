Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Texas A&M campus in November

Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Texas A&M campus Nov. 11 to participate in the Young America's Foundation campus lecture series.

The Texas A&M event is the first announced event in the organization's 2021-2022 campus tour, officials said in a press release.

The Pence event will begin at 7 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium. The event will be free and open t the public.

The event will be hosted by the Texas A&M University Young Americans for Freedom chapter.

The national organization was founded in 1960 to advocate for conservative ideas through activism projects and speaker events. The organization boasts hundreds of high school and college chapters, according to the group's press release.