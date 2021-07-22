Former Texas A&M President Loftin against Texas, Oklahoma joining SEC

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the Longhorns and Sooners could get admitted to the SEC without adhering to the traditional politics within the conference.

Loftin said when he was A&M’s president, the SEC had an unwritten gentleman’s agreement that if a school from the state of an existing member wanted to join the conference, the existing member had full veto power, in spite of the league’s by-laws stating a vote of three-quarters of the members could get a new school added. Although Loftin said it was clear A&M would have had the power to stop Texas from entering the SEC 10 years ago, that might not be true anymore.

“Certainly that’s what [former SEC Commissioner] Mike Slive said to me, but he’s not with us anyone,” Loftin said. “He’s not commissioner, and he’s not alive anymore, so I don’t know what the current thinking is because most of the current leaders in the SEC are new since my time.”

Loftin said he could imagine the league’s four most western schools — A&M, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri — questioning the benefits adding Texas and Oklahoma would give them, particularly in recruiting.