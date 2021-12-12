Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum credits faith with helping him complete cancer treatment

The competitive nature that made retired Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum a Hall of Famer helped him fight cancer.
Slocum, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in June, took the last of 12 chemotherapy treatments Nov. 29 at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic, getting to ring a brass bell to signify the end of treatment, a tradition that began at Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center in 1996.
“It’s kind of like when you start two-a-days,” Slocum said. “If you think about how long you’ve got ahead, it’s ‘Oh, God, we’ve got 20 more days of this?’ Or ‘We got 24 days of this, and it’s 100 degrees out here?’”
Slocum reverted to the advice he gave players when getting them to focus on the task at hand.
“I just have to get through this morning,” he said he told himself. “Then I’ve got to get through this afternoon. So that’s how I approached this thing.”
Slocum knew of no cancer in his family tree, but he celebrated his 77th birthday Nov. 7 fighting the deadly disease.
“It was just a grind,” Slocum said. “A lot of those days, you just feel [awful]. You’re struggling just trying to get through the day. It’s a hard, hard treatment.”
Slocum had his first chemo treatment June 26. He took one every two weeks for five months.
“I’ve had days here that I didn’t know if I was going to make it through the day,” Slocum said. “I was just going down, down, down.
“But now I’m kind of coming through that. I’m eating. I’m gaining weight. I’m getting better sleep at night. I’m doing what I can do to get my strength back and get out and think about playing golf.”
Slocum, A&M’s winningest football coach, said his faith helped him through the toughest days.
“There’s just a certain relief to say I’m going to trust in the Lord and we’ll turn it over to him and it’s whatever his plan is,” Slocum said. “If he’s ready for me to go, I’ll be ready to go. And if not, I’ll stay around for a while.”
The chemotherapy treatments are done, but Slocum is taking a series of booster shots to increase his white blood cell count. He had a pair the week he finished therapy and two more last week.
Initial reaction
Slocum said he was blindsided when tests revealed the cancer.
“It’s such a shock when you hear you’ve got it,” he said. “I’ve had so many friends over the years who have had it and were treated, and it didn’t work, so I thought about that. They go through the terrible treatment deal, and then at the end, the result was the same. Those kind of thoughts go through your mind. I guess you can’t help it when you first hear about it. You know, where’s this going to end up?”
Slocum learned he had cancer on a Friday afternoon, and was in the office of Dr. Nathan H. Fowler, MD Anderson’s head of lymphoma, Monday morning.
“Before that week was over, I had been diagnosed and had a treatment plan,” Slocum said.
Slocum worked with Scott & White hematologic oncologist Juddi Yeh in College Station and said it was a blessing to not have to drive to Houston for treatments.
The doctors said Slocum couldn’t have done anything to prevent getting cancer.
“They say sometimes you get a mutant cell in there, and then they convince another cell,” Slocum said.
COVID-19 restrictions
Slocum said he was more or less confined to his house because of COVID-19 with a compromised immune system due to the treatments.
“What happens with COVID is it is way worse,” Slocum said. “I can’t go anywhere. People don’t realize that.”
He made cameo appearances at Aggie football games against Kent State and Auburn, but didn’t linger.
Slocum wasn’t sure he could walk a few yards from the golf cart to be recognized by the crowd.
“You get so weak,” Slocum said. “I told Bucky [Richardson], ‘Bucky, if I fall out there in front of 110,000 people, you better get over here and help get me up.’”
Within minutes of each appearance, he was back home sitting in his recliner.
Slocum has often jogged out with his former players, passionately waving a 12th Man towel in past events at Kyle Field, much like he ran onto the field before games when he coached the Aggies. This season, he walked with a cane.
“That’s a demoralizing thing not to be able to walk,” he said. “I’ve been so active my whole life. Getting up and going, playing golf, working at the ranch, just doing basically anything I wanted to do.”
Getting out of a chair became a struggle, and the Texas weather didn’t help.
“It was so hot that it was miserable to go outside,” Slocum said. “There wasn’t any way I could do any kind of physical activity out there. You just lose your strength.”
Road to recovery
Slocum said he has stayed active by walking in his house.
“I can walk laps in here,” he said. “I’ve already done it this morning, just trying to [keep active]. You don’t feel like doing it, but you’ve just got to make yourself do it. So it’s like I told [my wife] Nel, when I was a young man in college, I’d go work in the shipyard or go work in the refinery, in the chemical plant. I’d get off after a long, hard day, and I’d go home and take my work clothes off, and I’d put on shorts and shoes and go up to the school to start running sprints and catching balls, doing stuff, because that’s what you had to do to play. So I know the routine. And the doctor told us you don’t need a fancy physical therapy place. There’s plenty of tools you can use at home. The key to this thing is the will.”
The cancer is gone and the chemo treatments are over, but Slocum isn’t able to have contact with people yet.
“The further you get away from the chemo [the better],” Slocum said. “It has a terrible effect on you. You start getting your strength back and you feel better and better. It’s a process.”
He politely declines when people ask him to dinner or if they can come visit.
“I still got some work to do,” he said. “A lot of it’s getting the strength back in my legs.”
For 25 years, Slocum’s weight stayed around 207 pounds.
“But when this thing started, man I just started going down and down and down and down,” he said. “I got down as low as 177. And it was just shocking and demoralizing. I’d keep a daily log along with all the medicines I was taking.”
It was depressing for Slocum to write down 185, 183, 181, 177.
“I thought how far is it going to go down?” he said. “All kind of thoughts run through your head while that’s happening.”
But two weeks ago, Slocum’s weight topped 190, and he reached 196.4 on Dec. 2.
“So that’s really encouraging,” he said. “Now I’m back where I can do some curls and can start doing the walking thing. I did over half a mile here in the house yesterday.”
Plenty of encouragement
Slocum said he had his spirits lifted by lots of people.
Former Georgia coach Jim Donnan, former Oklahoma coach Gary Gibbs, former NFL coach Norv Turner and retired NFL offensive line coach Hudson Houck were coaching buddies who kept in constant contact with Slocum, who went 123-47-2 in 14 seasons with the Aggies from 1989-2002. Slocum also spent 16 seasons as an Aggie assistant, the last nine as defensive coordinator.
Countless players have been in contact with their former coach. Fred Caldwell, Shane Lechler, Ty Warren and Richardson are among those who have contacted Slocum almost daily.
Just as touching was encouragement from strangers.
“A ladies quilting group from Poteet, Texas, sent me a beautiful quilt that they made,” Slocum said. “It has a big, beautiful cross and then the little squares in the quilt, each one has a little thread, like a little bow and each bow was symbolic of a lady in that church who prayed for me that day.”
A recent batch of mail included a note from wide receiver Robert Ferguson, who played for the Aggies in 2000.
“Coach, I love you, I thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family,” Slocum said, quoting Ferguson’s letter. “I thank you for teaching me how to become a man and how to conduct myself as a young man. I will tell you this in person, I know. But I wanted to thank you now. You believed in me at a time no one else did. That’s why I gave you my heart and soul on that field. Thank you. I look forward to giving you a big hug as soon as possible. Stay strong.”
Slocum also received encouragement from his golfing buddies. They often texted him at The Traditions Club when they got within a hole of his house, giving Slocum time to walk out on his back porch to visit.
Slocum used to play golf much like he coached — with an edge. But he says he expects to loosen up a bit when returns to the course.
“A bogey isn’t really that big of a deal when you get down to it,” he said. “If you’re out there playing golf on a pretty day, and the fact that you made a double bogey, don’t get so upset about it. It’s not that big of a deal. I’d give anything right now to make a double bogey.”
Slocum said the cancer treatments gave him a new outlook.
“The lesson that I’ve learned to tell someone else is, man, count your blessings, enjoy life,” Slocum said. “If you can get out of bed on your own and go do stuff and feel well, you’re blessed.
“I tell people if you have your health and those around you that you care about, if they’re healthy, all those other things are distant. Don’t sweat the small stuff.”