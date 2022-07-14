Former CIA operative shares thoughts on essential leadership qualities

Commitment and dedication are two essential leadership traits in the mind of James Olson, a former Central Intelligence Agency operative and chief of counterintelligence.

Olson gave his thoughts on those two traits and shared examples of how he used those characteristics during his 31-year tenure with the CIA during a Bryan-College State Chamber of Commerce Leadership Luncheon at the Stella Hotel in Bryan on Thursday afternoon. He currently works as a professor of the practice at the Bush School of Government and Public Service of Texas A&M University.

“Dedication, I define as serving something larger than yourself, finding what that is and for me, it was the country. I dedicated my life to our country," he said. "And commitment means giving it everything you have. Making certain that all the talents and energies God gave you, that you devote to what it is that you believe in. Those two things together, I think, are essential. Otherwise, you’re kind of just a halfhearted leader. I was surrounded by people in my career who just exemplified dedication and commitment, so I try to share that with my students and I bring it up when I have a chance to talk to current or future leaders.”

Olson told luncheon attendees that after he graduated from the University of Iowa, he joined the Navy and was in charge of 30 sailors. Olson noted he was later recruited by the CIA and believed he would only be in the organization for a couple of years and planned to return to Iowa to practice law and maybe become a judge. When he got to the CIA, though, Olson said his plans changed when he felt a sense of calling.

“This was my form of service to our country,” Olson said. “I had started that feeling of service in the Navy, but it really took hold when I got to the CIA. I had found, at the CIA, my dedication in my life to our country and I had found my commitment in my life to ensuring that this great country of ours had the best intelligence in the world.”

Olson outlined how he spent most of his career in the CIA as a "spy catcher" in counterintelligence and found spies that worked against America, primarily in Russia and China. His wife, Meredith, was an undercover CIA agent as well.

“It was a difficult career,” Olson said. “It was a demanding career. When I think about some of the experiences that we faced, I sometimes wonder how we did it. And the way we did it is because we believed in what we were doing. We had dedication and commitment.”

Although most of his missions are still classified, Olson shared part of one foreign mission he was involved with that has recently been released.

“Our profession was not risk-free, so you’ve got to have something [inside of you] that sustains you and puts you through the rough, dangerous times,” he said. “I don’t want to overdramatize it, but there were operations when I wasn’t certain I would come back. But you believe in so much of what you’re doing. This operation could’ve gone badly as well, but you’re so mission-focused and you’re so committed to serving the country that you are willing to do whatever it takes.”

Olson said he would go back and serve in the CIA again, but since he can’t reverse the clock he said the next best thing he can do is teach and prepare the next generation. At the end of his speech, he challenged the crowd to find something they believe in and make a difference with dedication and commitment in their service.

“One of my mentors told me that service in the CIA is doing hard things in hard places,” Olson said. “And that’s kind of what I believe in, too.”