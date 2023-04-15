Reggie McNeal didn’t think he would ever get a chance to play on Kyle Field again.

The former Texas A&M quarterback made lasting memories when he played for the Aggies from 2002-05. He had an opportunity to relive some glory days on Saturday as he was the all-time quarterback for the Legends Flag Football Game at halftime of Texas A&M’s spring football game.

“You get between those lines and it’s a feeling that’s unspeakable,” McNeal said. “People don’t understand it until you get out there and me being 20 years out of it and you still get the love and feedback, it’s like no other.”

Saturday was the sixth annual letterman flag football game, which started in 2018 during Jimbo Fisher’s first season at A&M. In the first five iterations of the Legends Game, 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was the all-time quarterback for both sides and often drew excitement for his return trips to Kyle Field. Instead, McNeal took snaps under-center for the 10-minute game.

Former wide receiver and local real estate investor Terrence Murphy served as coach for Team Pickard, named in honor of former A&M staffer Billy Pickard, and former 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia coached the Team Crow, named in honor of John David Crow who won the 1957 Heisman Trophy. Team Crow topped Team Pickard 21-14 as former A&M wide receiver Malcome Kennedy had a pick-six on the final play of the game.

With the win, Gillaspia moved to 2-0 as a coach in the Legends Flag Football Game. He coached in last year’s game, too. Gillaspia joked he had to make sure all of his players were stretched and properly hydrated, not to pull and hamstrings.

“You get to see guys from different eras of Aggie football and hear the stories and it’s always an honor to get to come back and speak to the guys,” Gillaspia said. “It’s always good to be back, getting to come out here, see some of the older guys and get to watch them play the game, it’s always a good time. The locker room’s always good vibes. It’s always fun.”

When McNeal agreed to play in the game, he said they had to get Murphy involved. McNeal said Murphy’s been coaching him since the day he arrived to A&M’s campus.

“He taught me our playbook probably within a month and it’s the same way to this day,” McNeal said.

Players ranged from former A&M quarterback Edd Hargett, who led the Aggies to a win in the 1968 Cotton Bowl over Bear Bryant-led Alabama, to former A&M linebacker Sean Porter, a cornerstone to the Aggies’ 2012 defense. During the game, Porter bobbled a pass that was intercepted by former A&M defensive lineman Johnny Jolly. Porter joked he couldn’t believe Jolly caught the ball.

“It’s good to get to meet everybody and connect with everybody from different generations, different ages,” Porter said. “These guys, Johnny Jolly, we didn’t play with these guys. We get to come back and meet them and connect with them.”

Several active NFL players who played at A&M were in attendance, but didn’t play in the Legends Flag Football game, including Buffalo Bills defender Von Miller.

McNeal and Porter reminisced on some of their favorite memories playing at A&M. Porter said his was the Aggies’ 29-24 win over No. 1 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2012. McNeal said aside from beating top-ranked Oklahoma 30-26 in 2002, his top Kyle Field memory was rushing 62 yards for a touchdown with 48 seconds to play to seal a 42-30 win over Kansas State in 2004.

Highlights from the Aggies win over Alabama in 2012 and McNeal’s heroic effort against the Sooners in 2002 are still often played on highlight videos before regular-season A&M games.

“You know you’re a part of something special,” McNeal said. “You’re a part of history and you won’t go nowhere. It’s a very special feeling. You get a chance to live it and do it and it hits different to your soul.”