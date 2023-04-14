It meant a lot for Braiden Hill to be presented his Aggie Ring from another Aggie on Friday.

As a first-generation Aggie, though, Hill said he doesn’t know many Texas A&M University graduates. So, he asked a family friend, Mike Foreman, A&M Class of 1981, to present him his Aggie Ring.

“From what I hear, it’s a pretty big deal to get your Aggie Ring and the network,” said Hill, who is from Abilene and is studying petroleum engineering. “People know the Aggie Ring and for a fellow Aggie to give it to me, it means a lot.”

Hill was one of over 6,700 A&M students who received their Aggie Ring on either Thursday or Friday this week, which included a number of first-generation Aggies.

April marks the largest of the six Aggie Ring Days each year. A&M students are eligible to receive an Aggie Ring after completing 90 undergraduate hours, including 45 at A&M, or a pre-determined percentage of a graduate degree. The first Aggie Ring was awarded in 1889 and it is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie network. Aggie Ring Day in its current format dates back to 2000.

Foreman and Hill were first connected when Hill was 13 years old and Foreman put horseshoes on his sister’s horses. From there, Hill formed a relationship with Foreman and his wife and said they made him feel like their grandson. The Foremans went to Hill’s sporting events and now Mike had a chance to give Hill his Aggie gold.

“This is an awesome young man,” said Foreman, who lives in Caldwell. “He will serve our university great.”

Not only is Alex Mulley a first-generation Aggie, he’s also the first person in his family to attend college. His mother presented his Aggie Ring to him Friday with almost 25 other family members gathered around. Mulley, a Dallas native studying poultry science, said he just wanted to make his family proud. After graduation, Mulley said he plans to go into the food industry after discovering a passion for the field.

“From freshman year, I didn’t think I could do it because everyone has their troubles and as a first-gen too, because I didn’t really have anyone to talk to about stuff like that,” Mulley said. “But it meant a lot to me because I could show, mostly my cousins that are younger, that it’s possible.”

After serving five years in the Army, Jaclyn McJunkin came to A&M and joined the Corps of Cadets. As a member of Delta Company, the Corps’ outfit for veterans, she was eligible for the Aggie Veteran Ring Scholarship. McJunkin applied last semester and was accepted for a scholarship endowment from Meghan and Josh Sutton, A&M Class of 2017. McJunkin later found out Josh was an Army veteran who was in Delta Company. Josh presented McJunkin her Aggie Ring on Friday.

“It’s quite emotional, actually,” McJunkin said. “I didn’t realize I was going to be so thrilled. It’s very exciting and it’s quite a big privilege to be a part of this legacy.”

McJunkin said she hopes to continue a career in public service either in the social justice or human rights field.

“Ultimately, as an Aggie,” McJunkin said, “I look forward to having a proper salary so that I can also create a ring scholarship endowment and give back to maybe Delta Company or any other Aggie on campus and let them get their ring.”