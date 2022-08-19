Film "Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man" to premiere Saturday

The film "Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man," a comprehensive documentary on the history of Texas A&M’s tradition of the 12th Man, will premiere Saturday night at Rudder Auditorium.

The film’s premiere will begin at 7 p.m. with a running time of 1 hour, 42 minutes. The premiere is free to attend, but limited to 2,500 on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP for the film made by Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films at 12thman.com.

“We tried to tell the whole story and we tried to tell it right because you’re only going to do it one time,” said Chris Sabo, who directed and edited the documentary for 12th Man Films. “We tried to swing for the fences and tell it from the beginning and the evolution of the 12th Man is definitely one of the key elements.”

The 12th Man is a hallmark tradition at A&M that started in 1922 when A&M played Centre College in the Dixie Classic in Dallas. E. King Gill was called down from the press box onto the field and stood ready, if needed, when the Aggies had no more backup players available due to injuries. Although Gill never entered the game, his actions led to the formation of the tradition.

“If there was one section of the documentary that we really tried to unveil as much detail that might have been unknown before the airing of this documentary, we tried to really pour that out as much as possible in the Dixie Classic because that’s what we’re celebrating,” Sabo said. “We’re celebrating 100 years of Fair Park, Jan. 2, 1922 and E. King Gill coming down from the press box when he got pointed at.”

A number of A&M-related figures, football coaches and players were interviewed for the documentary, Sabo said. He noted those include former A&M football coaches Jackie Sherrill, who started the famous 12th Man kickoff team in 1983, and R.C. Slocum; Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel; Mike Evans; Jacob Green; John A. Adams Jr., historian and author of several A&M-related books; Lisa Kalmus, museum curator at A&M’s Sanders Corps of Cadets Center; and Leisha Mullins, the director of the Museum of the American G.I.

“As we kind of went through the eras, we tried to get the voices that would be able to speak to those eras the most passionately and from individual experience and not from hearsay,” Sabo said.

Original audio from Gill, his coach Dana X. Bible, and former A&M president James Earl Rudder are also featured in the film. Sabo said the film crew worked closely with Cushing Memorial Library’s archives to rediscover pictures and film.

“We literally dusted off boxes, rolled up our sleeves and had dirty shirts after work at Cushing,” Sabo said. “We wanted to do it right, swing for the fences, tell it from the beginning and tell the story with the magnitude and grandeur of the 12th Man and tried to match that with the documentary. I hope that we did that.”

Sabo said the film also shows the origins of other A&M traditions, including Reveille and Midnight Yell, and tells key moments in A&M football history, such as Bear Bryant and the 1950s-era Junction Boys and the 1999 Bonfire Game.

“We go from the beginning of the school until now, so you can’t drag your feet in any one section,” Sabo said. “But we tried to do our best to tip our cap to each section individually while still making it feel like a cohesive documentary.”

Texas A&M Athletics officials said they are exploring future opportunities to show “Standing Room Only.” More information will be announced in the coming weeks.