February winter storm caused over $600M in agricultural losses in Texas

February’s winter storm caused more than $600 million in agricultural losses across the state, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agriculture economists estimate.
“A large number of Texas farmers, ranchers and others involved in commercial agriculture and agricultural production were seriously affected,” Jeff Hyde, director of AgriLife Extension, said in a press release. “Freezing temperatures and ice killed or harmed many of their crops and livestock as well as causing financial hardships and operational setbacks — and the residual costs from the disaster could plague many producers for years to come.”
David Anderson, AgriLife Extension livestock economist based in Bryan-College Station, said the storm inflicted damage to the livestock industry infrastructure. Anderson and his Amarillo-based AgriLife colleague Justin Benavidez estimated the overall livestock loss to be $228 million — a figure that includes initial poultry losses and costs related to bird loss, damage to housing facilities and increased heating costs.
AgriLife Extension also released estimates indicating $230 million in citrus crops lost and more than $150 million in losses of vegetable crops.
In a phone interview this month, Anderson said that though grocery stores lacked many items in the first days after the storm, meat prices have so far held steady.
“I don’t anticipate seeing much effect at the grocery store,” Anderson said. “We all ran out and bought everything in sight, and left those shelves pretty sparse — but that’s more about supply and logistics and getting the store restocked. We’re producing plenty of food.”
Additionally, Anderson said restaurant demand for beef has not yet risen to pre-pandemic levels, but consumers are buying beef in other ways.
“We still have this situation where grocery store sales are being up and restaurant sales have been down,” Anderson said. “We do appear to have a good demand situation where consumers buy beef, so for cattle ranchers, that’s a good situation to have — and our exports are booming.”
The poultry company Sanderson Farms euthanized 545,000 chicks at Texas hatcheries, including 100,000 in Waco, during the recent ice storm that forced it to close for a few days, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. Sanderson Farms has four Texas plants of approximately the same size — in Bryan, Waco, Tyler and Palestine.
In a phone interview with The Eagle, Sanderson Farms director of development and engineering Bob “Pic” Billingsley said the Bryan location added some weekend shifts to make up for the week of closures but fared better than the Waco location. Billingsley said the Bryan location employs about 1,600 people.
“In the Bryan grow-out, we’ve got about nine-and-a-half million chickens at some stage of growth in the field, and we were better at Brazos. We lost about 7,500 birds in the field and we did not have to euthanize any baby chicks at the Bryan hatchery,” Billingsley said. He said it would take “several weeks” for the company to return operations to normal.