February winter storm caused over $600M in agricultural losses in Texas

“I don’t anticipate seeing much effect at the grocery store,” Anderson said. “We all ran out and bought everything in sight, and left those shelves pretty sparse — but that’s more about supply and logistics and getting the store restocked. We’re producing plenty of food.”

Additionally, Anderson said restaurant demand for beef has not yet risen to pre-pandemic levels, but consumers are buying beef in other ways.

“We still have this situation where grocery store sales are being up and restaurant sales have been down,” Anderson said. “We do appear to have a good demand situation where consumers buy beef, so for cattle ranchers, that’s a good situation to have — and our exports are booming.”

The poultry company Sanderson Farms euthanized 545,000 chicks at Texas hatcheries, including 100,000 in Waco, during the recent ice storm that forced it to close for a few days, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. Sanderson Farms has four Texas plants of approximately the same size — in Bryan, Waco, Tyler and Palestine.