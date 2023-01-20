Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury

A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle.

Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said their daughter was like no other.

"She honestly was amazing and I think that is what makes her death so hard. We called her our sunshine and she truly was sunshine. She could light up a room; she showed kindness everywhere she went," Suzanne Beatty said Friday.

"She really had a gift for sensing when people were hurting. She always tried to bring a smile to people’s faces. She was humble, kind and genuine. We loved her fiercely, but she loved us just the same."

The Beatty family filed a wrongful death case against Pedro Puga in district court. The two-day trial ended Wednesday. The judge was John Brick of the 272nd District Court of Brazos County.

Puga was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Feb. 21, 2022, in a criminal case stemming from the accident. He was charged with manslaughter and accident involving death, both second-degree felonies with punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors consulted with the Beatty family and Puga pled guilty to both charges. Puga had an affirmative deadly weapon finding added to his manslaughter charge which guaranteed he must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Puga was in the courtroom Wednesday when the verdict was announced in the civil trial.

According to court documents, Suzanne Beatty and Robert Beatty each asked for a total of $34.5 million in compensatory damages, including $20 million for future mental anguish, $10 million for future loss of companionship and society, $3 million for past mental anguish and $1.5 million for past loss of companionship and society.

The 12-person jury gave a unanimous verdict that Puga was the sole person responsible for Carly Beatty’s death and agreed there was “clear and convincing evidence” that he acted with gross negligence. The jury also awarded Carly’s parents $250,000 in exemplary damages, which includes punitive damages.

“With its verdict, the jury sent a clear message that this community will not tolerate intoxicated drivers needlessly and recklessly endangering the lives of others,” said Michael Stacy, the Beatty family's lead trial attorney, in a statement.

“The verdict was a reflection of the remarkable but short life of Carly Beatty and the magnitude of Suzanne and Robert Beatty’s loss. This case was never about money for the Beattys. The wrongful death case was pursued because they wanted Mr. Puga to know about the beautiful, kind, young woman’s life that he took.

"Most important, the Beatty’s hope that the message sent by the jury will deter similar conduct in the future and spare other parents from their worst nightmare — the loss of a child.”

On Sept. 14, 2019, Carly Beatty, a Frisco native who was a 19-year-old sophomore at Texas A&M, was walking to her townhouse with two roommates when Puga lost control of his vehicle, struck Beatty and continued to drive. The accident occurred on Texas Avenue just north of University Drive around 2 a.m.

A 911 caller was already speaking with operators to report a drunk driver when the incident occurred.

Puga was found in the Tejas Center parking lot behind H-E-B in Bryan. He fled responding officers on foot and threw a backpack with a handgun inside into bushes during the chase. Puga later was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of .032— four times the legal limit — and he also tested positive for multiple drugs.

Carly Beatty was stabilized by paramedics and responding officers before she was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and later life-flighted to Houston, where she died from her injuries a week later.

In an effort to honor Carly’s life, her family started scholarships in her name and lead a nonprofit organization called Carly’s Way, with two goals of ending drunk driving and providing animal rescue services. Carly was studying veterinary science at A&M and hoped to get into the veterinary program.

"It is all in honor of Carly. It is difficult at times because she is not with me, but I really feel like every time we help an animal, it is Carly who is actually doing it," Suzanne Beatty said.

"We are fulfilling her dreams so that makes me feel like we are doing something to honor her."

Carly had a passion for animals since the day she was born and she wanted to give them an opportunity to experience love, Suzanne said.

"I read to her a lot and when she was 2-years-old; I would let her pick out books and she would always pick out books about animals," Suzanne recalled.

"I started doing animal rescues when she was about 5, and I actually took her with me to the shelters to rescue animals and we fostered. She was a huge part of fostering and rehabilitation throughout her whole life."

Through Carly’s Way, Suzanne said she hopes she can continue to help every animal possible, raise money and awareness of animal cruelty, and "protect those without a voice, which is something Carly said a lot.

“I also want to do whatever I can to stop parents from having to go through what we have gone through," Suzanne Beatty said.

"We promote not driving while intoxicated and talk about those things as well because to me that is also just as important. In today’s society, this shouldn’t be happening as much as it does. We would like it to stop and have no more victims."

Suzanne said she wants people to continue Carly's legacy and know how special she was.