Further questions about Texas A&M University’s administrative leave policies were sent in a letter Friday from A&M Faculty Senate speaker Tracy Hammond to A&M’s acting President Mark Welsh in response to the reported suspension of A&M professor Joy Alonzo in March.

Earlier this week, The Texas Tribune outlined the events of how Alonzo was accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a lecture on the opioid crisis at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston this March and suspended a mere hours later after A&M Chancellor John Sharp communicated directly with Patrick’s office about the incident and promised swift action. Alonzo was reinstated two weeks later after an investigation.

In a letter shared with The Eagle, Hammond said going forward she is concerned with making sure administrative leave policies are appropriate and followed and how those policies were applied in Alonzo’s situation.

Hammond’s letter said they were told A&M’s standard approach for administrative leave, per the office of the vice president for faculty affairs, at the time of Alonzo’s suspension stated:

“Faculty members may be placed on leave with pay at the recommendation of the department head by the faculty member’s dean, with concurrence of the senior associate vice president for faculty affairs, pending an investigation.”

“Notification must be given to the faculty member in writing by the dean of the college/school and must include the reasons for placing the faculty member on administrative leave with pay and the terms of the leave.”

“The administrative leave with pay should be with appropriate provisions for useful duties, including appropriate access to materials and facilities.”

“A faculty member may appeal the decision to the senior associate vice president for faculty affairs by submitting an appeal in writing.”

On behalf of the Faculty Senate’s executive committee, Hammond asked Welsh if the policy described to them was documented at the time of Alonzo’s administrative leave and followed during her administrative leave case. The executive committee also requested a robust policy implementing sufficient safeguards to be formalized in a published A&M rule or standard administrative procedure after feedback from the Faculty Senate.

“From the faculty’s perspective, Professor Alonzo’s administrative leave appears to have been instigated on a hasty reaction that short-circuited reasonable due process under the circumstances,” Hammond wrote. “We want to work with you to avoid that kind of outcome in the future.”

Sharp met with the Faculty Senate’s executive committee and A&M’s Council of Principal Investigators on Wednesday, one day after the executive committee called for him to meet with them to discuss political influence in faculty matters after The Texas Tribune’s report on the Alonzo situation.

Hammond thanked Sharp and Welsh for how responsive they have been throughout the last week in her letter Friday.

In a letter to Faculty Senate members Thursday afternoon, which was also shared with The Eagle, Hammond said Sharp understands the gravitas of the situation and wants all of the facts to come out. Hammond noted Sharp emphasized a commitment to academic freedom during their meeting.

Hammond’s letter said Welsh will meet with the executive committee Aug. 7 to hear additional concerns about how processes such as these are handled and how faculty feel they’re currently struggling with freedom of speech. Welsh is also expected to address the entire Faculty Senate at its regular meeting on Aug. 14.

Welsh is quickly getting up-to-speed on important efforts and recent issues and is looking forward to meeting with the Faculty Senate and its executive committee in August, A&M officials said Friday afternoon.

Before receiving Hammond’s letter Friday afternoon, Welsh already initiated the creation of a task force under the Vice President of Faculty Affairs to review A&M’s current policies and procedures related to faculty administrative protections, according to A&M officials.

A&M System spokesman Laylan Copelin said in a statement Thursday A&M’s independent investigation into the matter had no interference with Sharp, and Alonzo said she had no issue with how the university handled her case. Copelin also noted Sharp said changes to the process would have to be made by A&M’s president, since the chancellor doesn’t dictate those policies.