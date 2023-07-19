Texas A&M University’s Faculty Senate passed a resolution Wednesday aimed at curtailing outside influence in regard to faculty hiring and promotion, after a three-hour special meeting with A&M President M. Katherine Banks and other university leaders to provide clarity on the attempted hiring of Kathleen McElroy to be the new journalism director.

Banks fielded questions and engaged in discussion with faculty members for almost 90 minutes. Afterward, amendments were added to the original resolution for the Faculty Senate to appoint a fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding McElroy’s failed appointment and that the Faculty Senate remains skeptical and lacks confidence in the answers provided by the administration.

“We’re being lied to on a lot of fronts,” said Larry Fickel, a senior lecturer in A&M’s department of construction science. “I don’t think we’re going to get to the bottom of all the lies, whether there’s a resolution or not.”

On multiple occasions, Banks told Faculty Senate members McElroy’s initial offer for an administrative, tenured role as director of journalism was still in place and the offer was never changed.

“If there was a statement [that] the initial offer, the accepted offer has been revoked, that is not true,” Banks said in the meeting that was publicly streamed. “It was never revoked. It was never pulled back. There was never an agreement of revising that offer.”

Two official offer letters from A&M to McElroy were shared with The Eagle by McElroy last week. The first was for the administrative, tenured role, which she signed on June 13. But on July 7, A&M officials sent McElroy a revised offer and lowered it to a one-year deal, which A&M officials later said also included a three-year administrative offer. The second offer wasn’t signed. McElroy told The Eagle the offer was changed so much she eventually didn’t consider it legitimate anymore. On July 11, it was revealed McElroy had rescinded her resignation from her former employer — the University of Texas at Austin — and would reprise her role as a tenured professor at the university.

Banks said she wished she had the opportunity to talk with McElroy before she changed her decision to come to A&M. Banks said she hasn’t been contacted by McElroy and is open to speaking with her, but noted A&M’s legal counsel has advised A&M administration to refrain from contact due to possible legal action.

“I believe if I had a little bit more warning before, I would’ve called her directly and talked about her concerns and I’m just sad that I did not have the opportunity to do so because I believe we’ve lost a very, very good hire,” Banks said.

Between the two documented offers, McElroy told The Eagle that A&M officials came back to her with a verbal, multiyear deal to become a professor of practice, which would allow her to move forward in her position without approval from A&M’s Board of Regents. McElroy said she agreed. But the offer was never put into official writing.

Banks confirmed during the Faculty Senate meeting that no reported multiyear deal was documented and said she understood McElroy signed the original offer that was accepted by A&M. Banks said she doesn’t get involved in day-to-day negotiations and added those are done at the dean or department head level.

A&M’s interim dean for the College of Arts & Sciences, José Bermúdez, announced Monday he would step aside from his role in light of the controversy surrounding recent communications with McElroy. Banks said Wednesday she respected his decision and accepted his resignation.

A call for nominations to be A&M’s interim dean of the College of Arts & Sciences was sent to the college’s faculty and staff on Wednesday, according to a message from Alan Sams, A&M’s provost, and N.K. Anand, A&M’s vice president for faculty affairs, obtained by The Eagle. Nominees must be a tenured full professor at A&M with affiliation to the college and are being accepted until July 27. A search process is already underway for the permanent dean, who is expected to be announced later this fall, according to the message from Sams and Anand.

McElroy, A&M Class of 1981, told The Eagle that soon after her hiring was announced she thought A&M’s leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on diversity, equity and inclusion. McElroy’s research has included the relationship between news media and race and her doctoral thesis was on the obituaries of civil rights leaders.

Before Banks began to field questions, Faculty Senate speaker Tracy Hammond said it was not OK that A&M was presumed to go back on its original offer to McElroy and the perception was based on her opinions and demographics, not merit.

One of those supposed outside influences came from The Rudder Association, which has been accused of wielding sway with A&M officials over McElroy’s hiring. Banks told the Faculty Senate she has “never” met with officials with The Rudder Association. After a few more questions, Banks circled back and told the Faculty Senate she had met once with TRA members. In a story from The Battalion in March 2022, an A&M spokesperson confirmed Banks had met with the group, and then Wednesday an unnamed university official confirmed there have been three visits between the two parties.

Banks explained in her role as president, she receives input, as expected, on many issues from different stakeholder groups, but noted it’s her job and responsibility to make sure that input doesn’t affect university decisions regarding basic actions.

One unanswered question from Carolyn Cannon, the associate director for the MD/PhD program at A&M’s Health Science Center, was how administrators could ensure an event like this won’t happen again if they weren’t sure how it happened in the first place.

“Unless we know what happened and we know whose fault this was, because somebody or somebodies are at fault and if people who were at fault are not punished, things will continue to go like this,” Cannon said. “There have been some people whose heads have rolled. I don’t know if those were the right heads to roll.”

Dana Gaddy, a professor in A&M’s department of veterinary integrative biosciences, said A&M administrators had plausible deniability and she was insulted by their lack of answers. Comments like these led to discussion to add the two amendments to the Faculty Senate’s resolution.

“This is outrageous for them to come here and provide insufficient information and hide behind the fact that they did not choose as the leadership of our institution to get the information necessary to answer our questions,” Gaddy said. “That was a choice on their part. If they didn’t know, OK, fine. Go get the information.”

Calls for Banks and A&M leaders to be transparent regarding the McElroy situation have reached beyond the university. State Sen. Royce West told The Eagle on Wednesday he met with Banks on Tuesday and said she was understanding of the situation.

“First thing is we need to make sure all the facts are known and I asked the administration to make certain that they’re doing an assessment of what the facts are, make sure there’s no perception of a cover-up, anything like that, but get the facts out and make sure everybody knows what they were,” West said.

Raymundo Arroyave, professor of materials science and engineering, said the fallout has sullied A&M’s reputation and it will affect the university’s ability to recruit. Banks told faculty members she looked forward to working with them to determine what next steps to take.

“This will not happen overnight,” Banks said. “We will be challenged to recruit faculty for a while. We must figure out a way to communicate that we are a welcoming environment for all. That we support all in their research and academic pursuits. We want excellent people at this institution. We have amazing students. We have to determine how to best communicate that.”