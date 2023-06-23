Tracy Hammond waited hours for her turn to speak for just three minutes.

The Texas A&M faculty senate president had driven from College Station to the state capitol in Austin after work on the evening of May 8 to join professors from around the state and testify before the Texas House higher education committee. The masses had gathered to give their thoughts and concerns on Senate Bill 18, which was originally written to eliminate tenure at state universities. The hourslong hearing went past 3 a.m. on May 9.

“It was a late night,” Hammond said.

She later noted, “It was worth it.”

One of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s priorities for the state’s 2023 legislative session was to eliminate tenure, which tends to provide lifetime job security at a university. The Texas Senate passed a bill in April to eliminate tenure, but the House altered it in May to actually write faculty tenure into law and outlined policies to give and remove tenure.

The bill passed through both chambers of the state Legislature in late May and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott last Saturday. It is effective on Sept. 1.

With the bill signed and tenure here to stay, Hammond said she’s pleased with the outcome.

“Tenure is hugely important, both in terms of providing faculty with freedom of speech and in terms of providing service to the university,” Hammond said. “When tenure was at risk, we found it very difficult to make hires, with the faculty specifically citing the bill when discussing the offer. Many more faculty than usual chose not to come. Those that did, negotiated much larger than standard start-up packages. Lack of tenure would cause our best faculty to leave and those that stay would require more money, so there would be a huge monetary cost and loss of prestige if tenure were to be removed.”

A&M Chancellor John Sharp said earlier this week A&M officials approached the state legislature’s tenure discussion with the way A&M runs it, which he noted is different from other universities. Sharp said he always figured there was a good chance the House would not pass the Senate’s version of the tenure bill. He also thought both sides were interested in passing a tenure bill that works.

The final version of the tenure bill isn’t a big change from A&M’s current format, Sharp noted.

“If we abolish tenure, we would run into some difficulties to try and recruit folks here when everyone else was giving it,” Sharp said. “Right or wrong, if everybody else is giving it and you’re not, you’re at a disadvantage. So we tried to reach a happy medium between the House and the Senate. We presented that bill and pretty much with some strengthening, that’s what wound up happening. But we started working on that with members of the Legislature at the very beginning of the session.”

After the committee hearing ended in the wee hours of May 9, Hammond had a chance to speak with some members personally. She said she felt committee members asked good questions about the benefits of tenure and the costs of removing it.

“Without tenure, if it had gone the other way, we would no longer have two amazing universities because assistant professors would stop coming here, which would then drive out lots of other faculty who could find other jobs,” Hammond said. “I’m really glad it went the way it went because tenure is such an important force in helping our faculty.”

Another one of Patrick’s legislative priorities was to eliminate university offices for diversity, equity and inclusion, and this one — Senate Bill 17 — passed and was signed by Abbott last Saturday. The bill goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

When asked if people in those offices will lose their jobs or be moved to other areas, Sharp said he wasn’t sure and those decisions would be made by the system’s university presidents on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re going to move forward with recruitment and put our focus on recruiting qualified kids to come to A&M from all walks of life,” Sharp said.

According to Sharp, there were 2,000 Black high school students who graduated in the top 10% of their 2023 class, which provides automatic admission to most of the state’s public universities, who didn’t go to college at all. Because of that, he said something is wrong with the process and noted A&M is doubling down on its recruitment.

“That means somebody didn’t do a very good job of recruiting and explaining to these youngsters, 'Hey, this is what a college degree can do and here’s the scholarships,'” Sharp said. “What [A&M President] Kathy Banks and the other presidents are already involved in doing is emphasizing the recruitment of kids to come to Texas A&M and our different schools instead of simply putting up a website saying, 'Hey, we’re really good at this stuff' and maybe not impacting anybody.”