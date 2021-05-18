Face masks no longer required on Texas A&M campus

Effective immediately, Texas A&M University will no longer require masks on campus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that forbids most local government entities from requiring masks, beginning Friday.
Texas A&M’s announcement lifting the mask requirement “applies to remaining commencement ceremonies, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities and venues." The university said their decision was pursuant to Abbott’s executive order.
“For employees and students who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage vaccination,” the university statement reads. The statement includes a link to information about on-campus vaccinations, which are being administered by A&M Student Health Services.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last week saying that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings aside from health facilities and on public transportation. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of a vaccine series.
Starting Friday, cities, counties, public health authorities and other institutions may no longer require face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19; according to Abbott's order, public schools can continue following mask-wearing mandates through June 4.
“After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus,” a press statement from the governor’s office reads. “Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.”
Abbott issued a statement Tuesday afternoon declaring that "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices.” Abbott’s order exempts state-supported living centers, government-operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.
“We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up,” Abbott said in the press release. Abbott rescinded the statewide mask requirement in March.