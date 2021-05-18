Face masks no longer required on Texas A&M campus

Effective immediately, Texas A&M University will no longer require masks on campus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that forbids most local government entities from requiring masks, beginning Friday.

Texas A&M’s announcement lifting the mask requirement “applies to remaining commencement ceremonies, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities and venues." The university said their decision was pursuant to Abbott’s executive order.

“For employees and students who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage vaccination,” the university statement reads. The statement includes a link to information about on-campus vaccinations, which are being administered by A&M Student Health Services.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last week saying that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings aside from health facilities and on public transportation. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of a vaccine series.