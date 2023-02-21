The 12th Man Foundation on Feb. 15 announced its newest endeavor, the 12th Man+ Fund, which represents the booster club’s entrance into the name, image and likeness compensation space.

While fans of college athletics collectively scratched their heads at how this could be legal, due to the foundation’s close relationship with the university’s athletic department, legal experts in the NIL field have confirmed that the new fund is above board. Beyond that, it’s somewhat revolutionary.

“It’s definitely cutting edge,” Ryan Whelpley, an attorney with the legal firm Morse, said. “To my knowledge, there isn’t anything like this, besides the one at Arkansas, which is the only one similar to this. So, it’s definitely cutting edge in the NIL space and you might see a trend of other schools kind of moving towards this to try and keep things more in house, in a sense and more connected to the athletic program — a little bit more validity behind fundraising as well.”

The 12th Man Foundation is a nonprofit organization designated as a 501(c)(3) by the Internal Revenue Service. The mission of the charity, which was founded in 1950, is to fund scholarships, programs and facilities in support of championship athletics at Texas A&M, according to the foundation’s website. It operates independently from the university, with staff and board members not employed by the university. The foundation also has an agreement with the athletic department to manage ticket sales for A&M athletic events.

The 12th Man+ Fund will operate under the same 501(c)(3) organization as the foundation, according to 12th Man Foundation president and CEO Travis Dabney. Through this organization structure, donors will be given a tax receipt for their donations and can earn priority points toward future ticket purchases, as is similarly the case with donations to the 12th Man Foundation.

Neal Newman, a professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law who has done extensive research into NIL, said the new fund appears to be in compliance with the Texas law that governs name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes in the state.

“As far as the legality of it, if you look at SB 1380, there is no specific prohibition against what they are doing,” Newman said. “Some could argue that, given the 12th Man [Foundation’s] close affiliation with the university, they may be going against the spirit of the law, even if they are not in conflict with the letter of the law, but that’s an arguable point. The other part of it is, I don’t know who would challenge it.”

Athletes who sign NIL contracts with the 12th Man+ Fund will participate in marketing campaigns for the foundation, as well as special events. The practice of hiring outside marketing that is taxable income for those who are hired is commonplace outside the sphere of NIL, Whelpley said. Morse works in the field of representing influencers and athletes in endorsement deals.

“You already have this organization that is 501(c)(3) and doing legitimate activities as far as an academic purpose of supporting a school,” he said. “This aspect of the 12th Man+ Fund is tangential to it. They are spending, basically, marketing dollars to promote the fund, which is no different than any other nonprofit paying a celebrity or someone like that to promote the nonprofit. You can use marketing dollars as part of your operating expenses to promote the fund or solicit donations. That’s fine. I think that’s totally complying with the rules.”

Currently, the hot-button arguments toward NIL funds or collectives and nonprofit status rages around those organizations whose mission is completely centered around supplying NIL deals to athletes. Some of these organizations operate as 501(c)(3)s, while others register as for-profit or nonprofit limited liability companies.

The IRS has granted tax-exempt status to NIL collectives with this sole purpose in the year and a half since NIL compensation was made legal, but Whelpley said he is not surprised the system has not called the validity of the charity these organizations provide into question. According to the IRS, approximately 95,000 applications for tax-exempt status are filed each year. Many of them are filed with a shorter 1023-EZ form, which the service processes quickly and do not contain many reporting requirements.

Due to the volume and quickness these organizations have materialized, Whelpley said he doesn’t believe the IRS has taken any auditing action toward nonprofit collectives.

“But I do think, if you’re operating under that status, that you might be pushing the envelope a little bit as far as providing financial benefits to private individuals, while trying to operate under an exempt purpose, a charitable purpose or an academic purpose,” he said. “I think there is some gray area there.”

In September 2022, U.S. Senators John Thune, R-S.D., authored the Athletic Opportunity and Taxpayer Integrity Act, which aims at preventing tax deductions made for donations that go directly toward NIL compensation of college athletes. Since it’s filing, there has been no action on the bill.

“That’s typically when happens when something new comes down, like this NIL, then the law tends to try and catch up to what innovated, aggressive people out in the public are doing,” Newman said. “It may get on the IRS’ radar. Some competitive school may put them on the radar. That will be an interesting take. I think, even that, will take some time to get sorted out.”

As for the 12th Man+ Fund, its innovating partnership with the 12th Man Foundation lends legal credibility to the fund, Whelpley said. As long as the charitable giving for NIL-related compensation doesn’t drastically outweigh the funding the foundation provides to the university for its initial mission, the fund’s status as a nonprofit should be secure, he said.

“It’s the extent, the magnitude, of how much there’s a private benefit,” Whelpley said. “If it gets to the point where the private benefit outweighs the public benefit derived from the organization’s activities, that’s the problem. That’s where you jeopardize the 501(c)(3) status. It’s a balancing act. Granted, how much the 12th Man Foundation funds the athletic department and how this piece of the NIL plays a part, is that really substantial enough to change the outlook of the organization for it being more about private benefit as opposed to public benefit? I don’t think so.”