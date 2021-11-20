'Everybody Gaines': Texas A&M honors legacy of Sen. Matthew Gaines with new bronze statue

Gaines, a former slave who taught himself to read using contraband books, was one of two Black senators – the first from Washington County – and 12 Black representatives in the 12th Texas Legislature in 1870, according to the inscription on the statue. Designed by David Alan and MJ Clark in Wyoming, the statue features Gaines climbing a set of stairs, books in one hand with the other arm outstretched.

“Like all the donors to this statue, Chancellor [John] Sharp, my fellow regents, and I understand the need to make sure that each and every student who walks this campus can look up and see themselves and their aspirations in the historic icons on the Aggie campus,” he said. “That each and every student can see themselves succeeding here, can see themselves as part of the extraordinary bond that makes Texas A&M special. This university was created for people of humble beginnings, who have the drive to succeed and passion to serve others. Who better for us to look up to than Sen. Matthew Gaines?”