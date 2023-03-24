Suresh Pillai says one of the best-kept secrets on the Texas A&M University campus is inside the Electron Beam Food Research Facility.

Inside the laboratory is where around 30% of all food launched into space for the International Space Station is made thanks to a collaboration between Texas A&M students, NASA and a third-party contractor.

“I’m sure that not many faculty even know that type of work goes on here,” said Pillai, director of the Electron Beam Research Facility and professor in A&M’s nutrition department. “That being said, it’s a very special relationship we have with them. We want to obviously continue the collaborations with them. Even though there’s a private space industry starting up very, very rapidly in the United States, we still cherish and value a partnership with NASA.”

In 2005, officials from the Johnson Space Center in Houston approached A&M officials with a request: Could they have a food processing center on A&M’s campus? A&M officials said yes and repurposed the building originally intended to be the new campus creamery. Since 2007, thermostabilized dishes have been made for NASA through a process similar to canning, which allows foods to be preserved without refrigeration or freezing.

“NASA is a marquee federal agency,” Pillai said. “It has spurred the imaginations of millions of people in this country and around the world, so it was basically a no-brainer in terms of forming a partnership with NASA and primarily the Johnson Space Center that’s just down the street from us.”

Currently, about 10 undergraduate students work in the Space Food Research Facility, a venue student worker Molly Klussmann called “a very uncommon place.”

“How many people can say they got to work on space food?” Klussmann said. “It’s super neat. It’s one of those one-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”

The process between packaging the food at A&M to its arrival in space has several steps.

A retort pouch is used to package food at A&M like a large pressure cooker, according to Kimberly Glaus Late, the contractor manager of the Space Food Systems Laboratory at Johnson Space Center. She noted workers at the Space Food Research Center take the same pouches used for the military’s Meals Ready-to-Eat program, fill them with food, seal the pouches, stack them on racks, stack those racks on a cart and push them into the retort machine. The retort machine uses steam and pressure to heat the food inside the pouches to 250 degrees for six minutes. Once cooled and wiped down, the pouches no longer require refrigeration or freezing.

Student worker Karen Velderrian said its interesting being a part of a niche process. Student workers are a mix of food science and nutrition majors and are asked to work about eight hours per week around their class schedules. Velderrian noted the process is intricate from start to finish.

“It’s very specific,” Velderrian said. “Obviously, it has to be in order for it to be safe for space. I just think it’s interesting from where we buy our products, from shipping it to NASA.”

Each pouch is then inspected at A&M to ensure there aren’t any scratches or holes and make sure the packaging is intact, Glaus Late said. The pouches are then put into a cart, transferred to Houston and undergo a second inspection by third-party contractors. The pouches are then transferred to Johnson Space Center where they undergo a third inspection, are washed and receive a label. A Velcro coin is also put on the pouches so crew members don’t have the pouches float off and have control over the products when they eventually eat what’s inside them.

Pouches are then put into the flight food inventory and eventually placed into stowed flight food containers, Glaus Late noted. Foods are separated into seven categories: meat and fish, side dishes, vegetables and soup, rehydratable meat, desserts and snacks, fruit and nuts, and breakfast.

Since cargo vehicles are currently not launched from Houston, the food produced by NASA is launched from either Cape Canaveral in Florida or Wallops Island in Virginia. Japan and Russia also launch cargo vehicles themselves.

Glaus Late said officials have determined over time the expected shelf life of how long each product is acceptable to consume. Products are given either a 1-year or 2-year working shelf life and flight food containers receive a best-if-used-by date 18 months past the food item in the container with the shortest working shelf life. Once containers are in orbit, crew members store them inside the ISS and consume them on a first-in, first-out basis.

“The food that’s in those packages will remain safe to consume for many, many years,” Glaus Late said. “However, the nutritional content of that food will continue to degrade over time.”

One thing Glaus Late emphasized is that space food is normal food. Before crew members go on flights, though, they sample space food on the baseline menu. Panels also sample food and provide feedback.

Since food is made to be acceptable for a wide variety of people, Glaus Late noted crew members often request certain condiments to add flavor for their personal preference. Since glass can’t be sent into space, condiments are often packaged in a small bottle with a dropper.

“We are providing for the crew members the same everyday brands on things like cookies, crackers, trail mix, and candies,” Glaus Late said. “They’re getting the same brands you would buy if you went to H-E-B and Kroger.”

The top benefit of A&M’s partnership with NASA, Glaus Late said, is there is a facility to manufacture products in a way that meets their needs.

“We aren’t dependent upon the commercial market to provide us with these products,” Glaus Late said. “Before we had this facility at Texas A&M, we really struggled to contract with other food manufacturers to make the foods the way that we wanted them made. So, building out the facility at Texas A&M allowed us to have control over our resupply and that has been the biggest benefit for NASA through this collaboration.”

For students, Velderrian noted working in the Space Food Research Facility allows them to dip their feet in the world of food processing. Klussman added she’s enjoyed getting a hands-on experience.

“I had no idea NASA was looking for people in food science and nutrition and have dietitians on staff,” Klussman said, “and definitely a big part of the reason why I know that is because of this facility and the things I’ve learned here.”