Pickleball remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports, including in Bryan-College Station, so the city of College Station is meeting local demand by building the city’s first designated, outdoor public pickleball courts.

On April 13, the College Station City Council unanimously approved a design contract worth over $185,000 to build six dedicated pickleball courts and two futsal courts at Anderson Park. The courts are a part of a $1.7 million project, which will also include lighting and the construction of additional parking at Anderson Park. This project was passed by College Station voters last November as part of Proposition D in the city’s bond package.

No official completion date has been set yet, but College Station Director of Parks & Recreation Steve Wright said city officials would love to have the courts opened in spring 2024.

“We were excited that it got on the bond, thrilled that it got passed,” Wright said. “It’s one of the projects we’re really pushing hard on to get it up and going under construction just as quickly as possible.”

Local pickleballers say having proper, designated courts will provide better accessibility and allow participants to play the sport the proper way.

“You’d be able to just come, show up with a paddle, some water and get to play,” said Adrian Capetillo, the president of the Brazos Valley Pickleball Association. “There’s a lot of people playing and wanting to play and it’s a lot of fun. If you’re going to put in more courts, they’re going to get filled, easily.”

A growing demand

There are currently few public places with pickleball court lines in Bryan-College Station.

Austin’s Colony in Bryan has the only designated, outdoor pickleball courts for the public in B-CS, but local pickleballers noted the courts are often busy since there’s only four on site.

In College Station, there are lines painted for two pickleball courts at Bee Creek Park’s tennis courts, but the net is shared with the tennis court. Brian Bachmann Community Park has eight pickleball courts painted on tennis courts, but players must bring their own nets. Lines are also painted on a multi-sport court inside at the Lincoln Center. Adding dual lines has been the city’s answer for pickleball in recent years since the city doesn’t have designated courts yet and also doesn’t want to displace tennis players, Wright said.

“It’s not perfect, but if you go to most of our different tennis courts that are out there, you’ll see some people playing tennis and some people playing pickleball,” Wright said. “We want to try and create some separation. Although it can be shared, that’s always going to be resource driven. It’s a little bit easier on the groups when they go out and play and know that these are set up for tennis and these are set up for pickleball.”

There are at least two official pickleball groups in B-CS with a combined membership of around 300 people.

The Brazos Valley Pickleball Association has over 100 members and has events scheduled five nights a week at six different locations around Bryan-College Station. BVPA membership has grown by 30% in the last year, Capetillo said. The cities have helped the club secure locations to play and also added court lines at certain places, such as Bachmann Park.

“When we started this, it seemed like it was all older people — 50-year-olds, 60-year-olds — but as the younger folks have discovered it, everybody seems to have fun,” said Ron Edwards, who is a member of the Brazos Valley Pickleball Association. “You mix it up, it’s more of a social game than tennis because you’re playing with partners most of the time, you switch up partners, play games with each other, against each other, all age groups can play.”

Problems have risen when the group has more people playing than court availability, Edwards noted. Last week, he said there were 25 to 30 people playing at Bachmann Park, but there was only court space for 16 people to play at once. That left some sitting on the sidelines waiting to take turns to play.

“Everybody needs more courts, so hopefully this will help get some more,” Edwards said of College Station’s project to add courts at Anderson Park.

Popular with A&M students

Pickleball has a reputation for being a sport targeted toward older-aged people, but the sport has become more multi-generational. In B-CS, local pickleballers say participation has grown among college-aged students.

Players ages 65 and older made up 32.7% of core participants of the sport, the largest percentage of age demographic, according to USA Pickleball. However, players ages 18 to 34 had the largest total participants (28.8%) among age groups last year, according to USA Pickleball.

Will Cantor, a junior at A&M studying economics, started playing pickleball at his YMCA last summer.

Playing there felt like being around his grandparents, Cantor said, but everyone he met was caring. Cantor’s athletic ability allowed him to start winning matches easily and led him to pursue pickleball when he returned to A&M. Now, he’s the treasurer of the Texas A&M Pickleball Club, which he said has about 200 members with 40 to 50 regular attendees.

“The ability to pick up a whole new sport and get better at it throughout college on the weeknights as a study break has been super enjoyable,” Cantor said.

Demand is so high for pickleball courts at A&M right now that the university’s kinesiology and sport management department has partnered with Rec Sports to turn three of 18 tennis courts behind the Mitchell Tennis Center into 10 designated pickleball courts, according to Mary Beth Henthorne, an instructional assistant professor at A&M for kinesiology and sport management.

This project has been approved and is expected to be completed before the fall semester, Henthorne said. The courts won’t be open to the public, but will be available for students who take pickleball courses at A&M or those with Rec Sports memberships.

Currently, A&M offers two different pickleball classes to students. Henthorne said during registration this spring for the fall semester, pickleball was the fastest kinesiology class to fill up as all course sections were full within 24 hours of opening. Edwards said he calls these students “pickleball graduates.”

“These kids that are taking the class, once they’re done, they already know how to play and some of them are pretty good. So, they come out in droves,” Edwards said. “They all love it because it is more social. They’re laughing, having fun, playing music and everything. There’s so many more people coming here with the younger group.”

Growing interest among A&M students also has led to membership growth for the BVPA, Edwards noted.

“We haven’t been that big for a while and a lot of folks didn’t really know about it,” Edwards said. “Well, as the pickleball classes at A&M got going and word of mouth got going, it’s just exponentially grown.”

Fulfilling a need

Building pickleball courts at Anderson Park will provide a bigger draw to the community to play the sport more, Capetillo said.

With Bryan-College Station being centrally located in the Texas Triangle, Capetillo said she hopes the new courts will add the ability to host tournaments and offer classes and clinic. The city’s hospitality infrastructure is already built for a number of out-of-towners to descend to B-CS for weekend events, Capetillo noted.

Courts at Anderson Park also will allow for shorter commutes for players to play on a more daily basis, Edwards said. He noted he believes more neighborhoods will pick up the sport.

“I think it’ll continue to grow because if you’re 50 you can play, if you’re 20 you can play, you don’t have to be some super athlete and it’s amazing how quickly people grasp onto how it is,” Edwards said. “Their hand-eye coordination gets better. We’re getting exercise, we’re competitive. It’s a win-win.”

Once the courts at Anderson Park open, Wright said the biggest challenge will be scheduling since players won’t be able to reserve courts or call ahead. Part of the reason why Anderson Park was chosen as the site for the courts is because the park has space for additional courts to be built in the future if the demand is there, Wright noted. Cantor expanded on Wright’s thoughts and said he hopes players allow others to switch out and play. He said that’s been an issue at times at Austin’s Colony.

“I don’t want to see people hoarding courts for hours on end and not letting other people play,” Cantor said. “Just being respectful of other people’s time, that’s a really big thing.”

Nonetheless, Wright said the Anderson Park pickleball courts project is a good example of how public input decides something is for the betterment of their community.

“They brought it forward, they were unified, it got on the bond, voters got out and voted for it, now we’re doing our portion of it,” Wright said. “We heard it, Council moved it forward, and I think it’s a great example of, ‘Hey, this is something our community currently doesn’t have. How do we go about getting it?’ It takes a little while, but I think they’re going to like the end product.”