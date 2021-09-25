Corps Trip march-in held through downtown Fort Worth before Texas A&M football game

Col. Bryon Stebbins was in Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets back in the 1970s, but he can still remember in detail trying to get back to his hometown of Dickinson via a Greyhound bus during a Corps Trip to Houston.

Now interim commandant for the Corps, Stebbins said he’s seen the other side of a Corps Trip operation as almost 2,100 cadets made their way to the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend for Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which the Razorbacks won 20-10.

“It’s an event that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Stebbins said. “I remember mine, a couple of them, like they were yesterday.”

The parents of A&M’s current Corps Commander, Connor Fortier, reside in Flower Mound, meaning Fortier's family played host to him and eight others, who crashed on couches and cots.

“One of the great parts about the Corps trip and the most fun parts … is usually there’s only a few people you might know that live in Dallas or are from the Dallas area, so one of them is me,” Fortier said. “I’m going to take all my buddies and host them at my house and have a big dinner and a big get-together and hangout. That’s fun cramming into one house and hanging with all of your friends.”