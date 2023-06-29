The Corps of Cadets march-in is a hallmark of pregame festivities for Texas A&M home football games, but a change is coming soon for the game day ritual: No more march-in to Kyle Field.

The final Kyle Field march-in will be Oct. 28 when A&M hosts South Carolina and it will be the only time this season the Corps will march into and around the Aggies’ hallowed grounds, according to an announcement by Corps officials on Wednesday.

Commandant and Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis posted a note on the change to social media after the announcement and said those who have been to a Kyle Field march-in for the last decade will realize their mental image and reality are vastly different.

“The Corps has been marching into a basically empty Kyle Field stands for quite some time,” Michaelis wrote on social media. “Why? SEC rules prevent anyone that comes into a football stadium from leaving the stadium 90 minutes before play — therefore few actually watch the March-Ins. Further: at the same time the stands are empty, the football teams are warming up on the field as we are marching in.”

For that reason, Michaelis went on to say that doesn’t meet the mark for him. Instead, he explained he would rather have the Corps front and center of the entire university with tailgates around campus.

To that measure, the Corps will have campus march-ins prior to home games against New Mexico (Sept. 2), Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 16) and Alabama (Oct. 8). A march-in through Aggie Park will be held Sept. 23 when the Aggies host Auburn. The Veterans Review will be at Simpson Drill Field on Nov. 11 prior to A&M’s game vs. Mississippi State. And the Aggies’ home finale against Abilene Christian will feature a West Campus march-in.

During the final march-in to Kyle Field, the Corps will be joined by hundreds of former cadets as part of Corps Reunion Weekend.

“Marching into an empty football stadium with teams warming up is not where we need to be,” Michaelis wrote. “This was a hard and easy decision to make. Hard because of the nostalgia and tradition — fully knowing it would not be received well. Easy because of the reality of the sheer lack of attendance of march-ins. Easy because of the positive effect we have when the Corps marches in front of all Aggies. I realize why this forum is the way it is, but I hope you understand some of the logic in the decision making. I recognize it is not popular. But I also realize it is right.”

Some Aggies replied to Michaelis’ post and disagreed with the move. Others were sad to hear the tradition is changing. Some thanked Michaelis for his transparency on the move.

“I regret the death of the tradition, but I support the change, given current stadium rules,” wrote Dean Brown, A&M Class of 1977 and former Aggie Band member, in a Facebook comment replying to Michaelis’ post. “As long as the Corps still marches to and attends the game as a unit, that’s the important thing. Even when I was a cadet 50 years ago, almost no one was in the stadium for the March-in.”