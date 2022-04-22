Corps of Cadets creates scholarship for out-of-state students

The scholarship will begin in the 2022-23 academic year and A&M officials say approximately 150 students will immediately benefit from more than $4 million in scholarships through this new program.

This scholarship will be available to students who receive a Corps of Cadets scholarship valued at $1,200 or greater and are not receiving a non-resident tuition waiver. The scholarship will be awarded in an amount equal to the additional tuition and fees charged to non-residents, which will make total tuition and fees equivalent to those paid by Texas residents. Students can receive the scholarship for multiple semesters as long as they continue to meet the requirements of their Corps of Cadets scholarship.