Construction is underway for Century Square's second phase of two single-story buildings over 15,000 square feet to be built along University Drive that are expected to be completed by spring 2024, officials from developer Midway announced Wednesday.

The area where the buildings will be constructed is a vacant grassy area in front of current Century Square structures between Century Square Drive and Century Court. Between eight and 10 new tenants are expected to occupy the new spaces.

Four tenants — Sephora, Coco Shrimp, ChopShop and Wells Fargo — already have announced they will be a part of Century Square's Phase II. This will be Sephora's first standalone College Station location. The beauty store previously had a location inside JCPenney at Post Oak Mall. Wells Fargo will open its fourth College Station location at Century Square. Coco Shrimp is a Fort Worth-based Hawaiian restaurant. ChopShop is a health-based restaurant featuring protein bowls and shakes, salads, sandwiches and more.

Phase II also will include a 5,000 square-foot gathering space and plaza in between the two buildings that will be an extension of The Green at Century Square. An additional 125 parking spots will be built to accommodate the growth.

“Century Square has elevated College Station by introducing the first truly walkable, urban, mixed-use destination to the Brazos Valley,” Clayton Freels, Midway's vice president of investment and development, said in a statement. “As the city continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to expand our footprint and introduce new and exciting retailers, restaurants, and experiences for the community to enjoy. Phase II’s early leasing momentum is a testament to this development’s premier location in the market.”

Century Square was completed in fall 2016 on 60 acres owned by Texas A&M University across from the polo fields on campus. The area features two hotels, a movie theater, among various restaurants and retail businesses.

Other developments at Century Square include a Tiger Woods-designed miniature golf venue called PopStroke near the intersection of University Drive and South College Avenue. A&M officials said in May that construction was expected to begin this summer and be completed in about a year.