A Code Maroon has been issued by Texas A&M University officials for a bomb threat at White Creek Apartments.
Residents have been asked to evacuate immediately from the student housing center at 225 Discovery Drive in College Station. The White Creek Community Center at 667 W. Campus Blvd. is available for those needing a place to go. All others are asked to avoid the area.
More information will be provided when available.
Bomb Threat at the White Creek Apartments. Residents are asked to evacuate immediately. All others please avoid the area.https://t.co/8YO6nD6mcd— CodeMaroon @ TAMU (@TAMUCodeMaroon) June 1, 2023