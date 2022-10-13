 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

Code Maroon: Bomb threat at Kyle Field

Texas A&M University posted a Code Maroon at 1:25 p.m. saying a bomb threat was received for Kyle Field.

The stadium and the Bright Athletic Complex have been evacuated as a precaution, according to A&M's athletics communications.

A&M police are searching the facilities and are asking everyone to avoid the area.

