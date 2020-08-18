Classrooms at Texas A&M to open to thousands Wednesday

Texas A&M University will open its classrooms to thousands of students on Wednesday, equipped with an abundance of cleaning products and additional safety precautions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Classrooms will hold fewer students than usual to allow for social distancing, and chairs in the rooms will have color coded stickers so that students from different periods can have a clean seat, as shown in a university released video earlier this month. While the rooms will be cleaned throughout the day, they also will have a disinfectant station so smaller areas that need attention can be addressed immediately.
Face covering requirements and limitations on outdoor gatherings also have been outlined by the school.
Students who return to town are asked to limit any travel so that infection levels within the community can be managed more easily, Provost and Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke told Texas A&M Today last week.
Despite the precautions and contingency plans in place, Fierke told Texas A&M Today that how Aggies act outside of class is critical, so the school is reminding students always to maintain physical distance from others, wear face masks and to avoid large gatherings.
“That will be essential for us to maintain our face-to-face classes and to have football and other athletic events,” she said. “We have to rely on the students being responsible enough to self-monitor and keep themselves healthy so we can keep our campus community and local community healthy.”
There are also moveable plexiglass barriers in the classrooms. While everyone on campus is required to wear a face covering, professors are permitted to use a face shield while lecturing if they can remain at least 6 feet apart from the nearest student, and they are behind the plexiglass barrier.
A&M officials have been in touch with community leaders about their plans, and Brazos County Health District Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said he is happy with what is in place. In a Monday interview, he stressed that students must continue social distancing and wearing masks when they are off campus to ensure that cases remain under control.
Even so, Sullivan said that he anticipates a rise in COVID-19 cases since there will be more people in town.
Sullivan said that he hopes that the county will not return to seeing hundreds of cases per day as it did in recent months.
“Is it possible that we get back up to numbers that high? Absolutely, it’s possible,” he said. “That stressed our community and that stressed our hospitals, but by the grace of God, we made it through. Those are the kind of numbers that we have been able to withstand, although it was with great effort, and so we really hope that we can avoid those kind of numbers moving forward.”
Face coverings, according to the provost’s website, can be cloth or a surgical mask. Visitors, faculty, staff and students are all required to wear them on campus and at off-campus activities sponsored by A&M or recognized student organizations. They must be worn in indoor public areas even if someone is alone, and in outdoor spaces where 6 feet of physical distancing is “difficult to reliably maintain.”
The school also is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people — a regulation that will remain in effect until Sept. 18, which is 30 days after the first day of classes. Groups that wish to exceed that number must have permission from local authorities, according to an Aug. 11 Texas A&M Today release.
A&M spokeswoman Kelly Brown said that if groups of 10 people are physically distancing from other groups of 10, then they’re not in violation. However, she said that if a group of 20 was playing a sport or gathering to talk without distancing or wearing a face covering, they are violating the student rules. At this time, she said, the university police department is not being asked to intervene.
Brown said student leaders have been informed of the regulations and most are in compliance.
Students concerned about people not following the guidelines have been active on social media, calling on A&M to respond to photos they post in which they see suspected violations. A&M has replied to many people on Twitter, directing students to report gatherings of 10 or more people to the Student Conduct Office.
On the page that the university has been directing people to, the Student Conduct Office outlines how to report face covering violations as well. If the person reported does not contest a charge or is found responsible for a rule violation, the website says sanctions will be issued. First-time violations usually include a letter of reprimand and a reading or writing assignment, but more serious action may be taken depending on the situation.
Freshman Morgan Kloesel made a report this week. Kloesel said she lives in a northside dorm where she can see students using some of the campus’ outdoor recreational facilities from her room. She moved in on Aug. 8, and said she has seen crowds of about 40 to 50 students there every night.
“Seeing students just blatantly disrespecting A&M’s policies — it’s really disappointing and it’s a little scary because I think everyone here wants to stay and we want to keep the in-person classes that we have,” she said. “We don’t want to be sent home, so it’s just really frustrating when A&M doesn’t, or at least they haven’t so far, really broken up those groups.”
Multiple reports of large groups gathering outside of some dorms have been made, Brown said, and attempts are being made to remedy the situation through emailing students directly, asking hall advisers to educate students on the rules, and adding additional signs around campus. She said Residence Life staff are asking students to disperse and wear face coverings.
Students who are tested in the county, even if it is done on A&M’s campus, will be included in the county’s COVID-19 reports. Sullivan said the health department will not be tracking which tests come specifically from students, but that it will continue to watch which age demographics are most impacted.
“I believe that Texas A&M has put together a good plan,” Sullivan said. “I believe if that plan is implemented, and if our students do a good job of social distancing off campus, that we have a very realistic chance of maintaining in person education.”
To make a report of mask or crowd violations, go to studentlife.tamu.edu/sco/face-covering-violations to file a Campus Community Incident Report or email scrs@studentlife.tamu.edu.
