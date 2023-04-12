One of the defining eras of Bill Burns’ career in public service was serving as a young diplomat during the George H.W. Bush administration when he learned how to apply American power in the world with skill, ability and optimism.

Bush 41’s presidency was an intersection of transformative changes on the international landscape, Burns noted, which included the end of the Cold War, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the reunification of Germany.

“I’ve never forgotten that, even as the international landscape has changed,” Burns said.

Fast forward 30 years, Burns is now director of the CIA and said he believes the world and America is at another transformative moment.

The CIA director discussed how America’s intelligence leaders assess world threats during an event hosted by Texas A&M University’s Intelligence Studies Program and Bush School of Government & Public Service in front of a packed Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. A majority of Burns’ 30-minute discussion centered on China, Russia, Vladimir Putin and particularly Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“I continue to believe the United States should approach that landscape with optimism and confidence,” Burns said. “I think we still have a better hand to play than any of our rivals, but we’re no longer the only big kid on the geopolitical block.”

Burns has served as the CIA’s director since March 2021 after previously serving as president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace upon retiring from a 33-year diplomatic career in 2014. Greg Voegel, director of the Bush School’s intelligence studies program, noted how Aggies turned out for Burns’ appearance and said it looked like Midnight Yell at Kyle Field.

“We try very hard here at the Bush School to bring remarkable people, remarkable leaders and new ideas and current events into students’ lives every year to help prepare them for the dreams they’re all going to chase in the public service sector and I think this event tonight is a very good example of that,” added Mark Welsh, dean of the Bush School.

Burns joked most of his gray hair has come from dealing with Putin over the last 20 years. Burned noted it seems Putin’s principle ambition is to restore Russia as a great world power following the Soviet Union’s collapse, which would establish himself as a great Russian leader. In order to accomplish that, Burns said Putin had to create two things: a sphere of influence that controlled the country’s choices and an oppressive, authoritarian order in Russia. Burns credited both of those things to a mistrust within Putin of his own people, political opponents and neighbors.

Putin convinced himself in the fall of 2021 that his window of opportunity to establish control over Ukraine was beginning to close and he saw 2022 as a favorable landscape tactically, Burns said. He added Putin thought Ukraine was a weak and divided country, the Europeans and the United States were distracted and he thought the Russian military was at a point where they could achieve a quick and decisive attack.

“He got each of those assumptions profoundly wrong,” Burns said.

When faced with battlefield and economic challenges, though, Burns said Putin doubled down rather than back down. Burns said the challenge moving forward is to puncture Putin’s pride and added the Ukrainians have proven to not be underestimated.

Risks come with this conflict and supporting Ukraine, which Burns said the United States should continue to do, but he also noted Putin has an understanding of the healthy current cohesion of NATO and doesn’t want to have a confrontation to the alliance.

“When you look at the weakness of the Russian military that’s been exposed, the losses in manpower and material, the long-term economic damage that Russia has suffered, he’s gutted the Russian middle class that I saw emerging when I was ambassador there 15 years ago,” Burns said.

While discussing China, Burns said it is America’s biggest long-term geopolitical challenger and noted the CIA has tried to organize itself against China. One initiative Burns outlined was how the CIA has formed a new mission center focused exclusively on China. The mission center is hiring and training more Mandarin speakers and added the CIA has roughly doubled its budget devoted to China over the last two years. Burns also said another mission center created is aimed at building partnerships within the private sector on technology issues.

“We can’t compete effectively with China for all of the incredible skill we have across the CIA in technology, and science, and data, and cyber, and digital issues unless we have a better connection with the private sector and can learn from our partners in the tech sector about the pace of integration and the kind of supply-chain vulnerabilities that American policymakers need to pay attention to,” Burns said.

One question Vogel said he gets from a lot of students is the possibility of China invading Taiwan. Burns said that’s a subject that grabs a lot of attention and energy at the CIA and noted he does not underestimate Xi Jinping’s determination to control the island nation. Burns said Xi and Chinese military leadership have doubts about whether they could accomplish a successful invasion right now. He added nobody has watched the events in Ukraine closer than Xi, though, but noted the risk of conflict is likely to grow.

“We know President Xi has instructed his military to be ready for such a conflict by 2027,” Burns said. “The operative phrase there is ‘be ready.’ It doesn’t mean he’s made a decision to launch an invasion by 2027, or 2028 or 2026, but it does mean, as I said, I think the risks grow at the end of this decade and beyond it.”

With a number of Bush School students in attendance, Burns said the CIA’s biggest opportunity is to recruit the best talent across American society. He noted hundreds of A&M graduates have served in the CIA over the years.

“I hope many of the students in this audience will follow in their footsteps as well because at our core, we are a human intelligence service,” Burns said. “We’re [measured] by the quality of our people, their commitment and their sense of patriotism and that’s what’s going to set us apart from other intelligence agencies in the years ahead.”

The CIA has taken steps to accelerate its onboarding process since Burns took over. He explained how when he became director, it took nearly two years from application to a formal offer. By creating a modern, digitalized system to manage applications, that rate is down to about 180 days, Burns said, and a backlog of 10,000 applicants two years ago is less than 100 now. Burns said the CIA is looking to create a diverse workforce and seeks perspective officers with language and technology skills.

“A lot of the work we do at the CIA is not well understood across American society, but it’s hugely important and you don’t do it for the money, you do it in large part out of the respect of your peers,” Burns said. “You get a chance to play a very small part in history and sometimes a chance to shape it a little bit as well. To do it at this remarkable time of change on the international landscape, at this moment with new challenges for our country, I think is an incredible opportunity.”