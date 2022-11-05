Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development

Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call.

The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity.

On the other end of the line was Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork, and the call was to get the ball started on potentially bringing Park back to Aggieland to be part of A&M’s athletic department staff.

In July, Park was named A&M’s deputy athletics director for external relations and business development. He is A&M Class of 2002 and started in athletics at A&M as a graduate student. Park’s role entails overseeing and managing every external aspect of A&M’s athletic department, including event management, special events, marketing, communications, corporate sponsorship, video production. He also works with A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle as support supervisor.

“Every day is different,” Park said. “We could be working with Coach on something, we could be talking about a fan experience question, or just helping brief Ross on a couple of items on his desk. Never a dull moment, but I love the work and everything about the role.”

Soon after it was announced that Park’s predecessor, Michael Thompson, was hired by ESPN to run the SEC Network and Longhorn Network in May, Bjork reached out to Park. With the landscape of college athletics changing fast, Bjork said he wanted to hire someone that could do what Thompson had already brought to the table. Park fit the description having worked at a Power 5 conference, having Texas ties and being an A&M graduate.

Before Park was hired, Bjork said he had little interaction with him, though. Bjork recalled Park reached out to him after he was hired at A&M and the two had stayed in touch at conferences. Bjork noted colleagues who knew Park had high remarks for him. Bjork said the hire was a no-brainer.

“What’s really been cool is to see him plug right back into relationships that maybe he hasn’t had in 10 years or 15 years and him telling stories about how his family is so excited that he’s back in Texas,” Bjork said of Park. “I think it’s a neat full-circle for him to graduate from here and then come back and work in athletics.”

Park’s path to his current role had a not-so-glamorous start as John Thornton, former A&M men’s basketball player, coach and longtime athletic administrator, hired Park to work in A&M’s internet and special projects office in the upper level of the former G. Rollie White Coliseum. Park wrote web features, helped coordinate media interviews on game days and later assisted in the launch of the 12th Man Rewards Program. This initial experience was instrumental in setting up Park’s career path, he said.

From there, Park perused the Lone Star State with stops at Sam Houston, Texas State and UTEP. He spent the last four years at Washington State, including the last two as the deputy athletics director for external relations.

“Every institution that I’ve had the pleasure of serving at has just been really special and they’ve been special for a lot of different reasons,” Park said. “You get to understand what makes those universities unique. You get to understand their fan bases, their traditions.”

Revenue is the lifeblood of college athletics, noted Jim Senter, UTEP’s athletic director who worked with Park for a year. Senter said Park cultivated strong relationships with high-level donors and in El Paso’s corporate community during his time with the Miners.

A lasting impression Park left at UTEP was being credited with raising $10 million for a $15 million-dollar renovation of the Sun Bowl, which not only hosts Miners’ football games, but also the fourth-oldest bowl game. Renovations included adding suites, loge boxes, and indoor and outdoor club seating, renovating concourses and the press box.

“Obviously the Sun Bowl is an iconic venue, but it had been quite a while since money and any attention had been done in that area and it has just tremendously transformed the Sun Bowl and the way that we present it to our community and particularly our football season-ticket holders and donors,” Senter said.

While at Washington State, Park played a role in bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to town for the first time ever in 2018. It was a long-awaited trip to Pullman for Cougar fans. Dedicated Washington State fans started traveling to every College GameDay location in 2003 and brought “Ol’ Crimson,” a flag with the Cougars’ logo on it.

“I think Rece Davis still calls that College GameDay the best one he’s ever been a part of, and for me to have a small part in that was really cool,” Park said.

Senter said Park is the “complete deal,” and believes he will one day be an athletic director.

“When professionals are trying to go to the next level, that’s one of the things they’re always looking for is their ability to supervise sports, particularly high-profile, marquee coaches, because that shows you’ve got the ability to go to the next level if you aspire to be an athletic director,” Senter said.

Coming back to College Station was something Park said he and his wife, Anna, A&M Class of 2001, joked about, but it wasn’t necessarily a dream or goal of his, though.

When Bjork gave Park his offer letter to work at A&M, Park said he glanced at it for about half of a second to make sure it was real and that his name was on it. He then stood up, shook Bjork’s hand and told him he was all in for A&M. The offer letter was then folded up and placed in his jacket pocket. Park said he didn’t look at it again until a layover in Seattle that night.

There’s been some “pinch me” moments since being back, Park said.

“I was always happy with where I was at,” Park said. “Now, obviously, when it became a reality, I think it became extra special, but in college athletics and working in your career, there’s so many great places and I didn’t want to just set my hopes on one institution because these jobs are hard to obtain. I stayed focused on where I was in the moment, but I’m not going to lie with you, when Ross gave me that offer, it became pretty special.”